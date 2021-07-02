North Metro Atlanta will hold Fouth of July celebration events

Cities throughout North Metro Atlanta will reprise many of their July Fourth celebrations this year after unceremonious pandemic cancellations in 2020. Residents of Roswell, Alpharetta, Milton, Johns Creek, Dunwoody and Cumming can once again celebrate our nation’s founding outdoors with friends and family.

Roswell

The City of Roswell will host two celebrations throughout the holiday weekend. Before the big day, residents can get in the spirit with “Twilight” at Barrington Hall on July 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees will be treated to a barbeque meal and concert by local cover-band LooSe ShoEs. Yard games including Jenga and cornhole will be available on the lawn. The Mill Kitchen and Bar is catering the meal with additional beverages served by Top Job Beverage and Events. For dessert, guests can purchase popsicles and treats from King of Pops. To secure tickets, visit www.RoswellGov.com/Twilight.

On July Fourth, Roswell Area Park will host their first “Fireworks Extravaganza” beginning at 5:30 p.m. The explosive event will feature live music, entertainment and food trucks. Fireworks are expected to start around 9:30 p.m. depending on weather. To check for live updates, visit the Roswell Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Food truck options will include Gotta Have It, South of Philly, Kajun Asian, The Patty Wagon, Let’s Taco Bout It, Steel City Pops, Sweet Escape and Kona Ice.

Alpharetta

Alpharetta will lean on tradition this year with their usual fireworks display at Wills Park. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this event will not feature additional activities seen in years past. Facemasks are encouraged and the fireworks display will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on July Fourth. For more information, visit www.AwesomeAlpharetta.com.

“We are excited to be in a place where we can host Alpharetta’s annual fireworks display in Wills Park again this year,” Morgan Rodgers, director of recreation, parks and cultural services for the City of Alpharetta said in a press release. “The Fourth of July holiday is a wonderful time for the community to come together in celebration!”



Milton

Although the City of Milton will not be hosting any celebrations on the holiday itself, their Independence Day Walking Parade will be on July 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Broadwell Pavilion. Residents are encouraged to decorate bikes, wagons and strollers while wearing red, white and blue clothing. The parade will be led by a city firetruck. Once the parade ends, attendees can return to the pavilion for music, arts and crafts, snacks and shaved ice.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Independence Day in person with the Milton community again after such a difficult year,” said Anita Jupin, Milton’s special events coordinator.



Johns Creek

Johns Creek will launch new traditions by kicking off the holiday weekend with an outdoor concert at Newtown Park featuring The Block Party Experience. The musical celebration, which will start Friday July 2 at 6 p.m., will also include activities, food trucks and a fireworks display. All ages are welcome to attend the free event. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, call 678-512-3200.

“The city is excited to once again celebrate our country’s independence with a community-wide celebration, open to all ages, and filled with food, fireworks and fun,” said Communications Director Bob Mullen.



Dunwoody

Dunwoody is striking a balance between old and new this year with their POPS/Patriotic Concert at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater on July Fourth at 5 p.m. The concert is a brand new event for the city and will feature the Callanwolde Concert Band performing free live music for all ages to enjoy. For more information, email Music Director Glenn Moore at callanwoldecb.conductor@gmail.com.

Dunwoody’s Fourth of July Parade, the biggest Independence Day parade in the state, will be held this year on July 5 beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, visit the City of Dunwoody website or call 770-817-8100.



Cumming

With July Fourth falling on a Sunday this year, Cumming decided to hold their festivities on Saturday, July 3. The full day of celebration begins with the 64th Annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade at 10 a.m. Steam engines will start at Woodland Drive with the parade spanning from Forsyth Central High School to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Later that afternoon, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Fairgrounds Celebration will include live music, vendors, food, kid’s activities and more. Wrapping up the night is the classic Fireworks Extravaganza, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

“Independence Day has always been a very important holiday in the City of Cumming,” said Public Information Assistant Crystal Ledford. “The City also loves being able to have our entire community gather at the Fairgrounds during the hours leading up the fireworks display, which is always like the icing on top of an amazing cake in celebration of our nation’s birthday.”