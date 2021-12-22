North Fulton Master Gardeners schedule six classes for new year

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — The North Fulton Master Gardeners, in collaboration with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension in Fulton County are continuing to provide horticultural education to the North Fulton County community and beyond through free virtual gardening education programming.
This series of six classes begins Sunday, Feb. 6, and will be available through live Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. The classes will also be available for later viewing at youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.
Each class emphasizes practical gardening activities at the time of year best suited for that activity. Participants are asked to register in advance at bit.ly/Spring2022NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries to assure a place. You may register for all six classes or just pick specific classes. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the webinar. If you cannot attend the live webinar, you can register anyway so you will receive a recorded link to the class.
Here is a rundown of classes:
Composting at home — Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m.
Learn the value of compost for your garden, the steps involved in making compost at home and how to best use it in your garden. North Fulton Master Gardener George Scesney has many years of composting experience to share.
Pruning and maintaining shrubs — Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
North Fulton Master Gardener Willis Lanier describes why, when and how to prune some of the most common shrubs in North Georgia.
Protecting Georgia’s pollinators — Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.
Learn how you can make a positive impact by helping out local pollinators. Fulton County Extension Agent Melissa Mattee Murphy will review how to design a pollinator garden, attracting beneficial pollinators to your ornamental space, and how to construct a habitat for native bees.
All about plant toxins — Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m.
For millions of years, plants have evolved to protect themselves from prey, disease and encroachment as they are obviously immobile once situated. Their defenses are mechanical and chemical. A lot of the chemicals are toxins, which include allelopathy, insecticides and fatal poisons. North Fulton Master Gardener Linda McGinn will discuss plants that produce toxins, with an overview of the history, chemistry, action and current use.
Lawn alternatives for a healthier environment — Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m.
Shrink your lawn: Save money and time while enhancing biodiversity. North Fulton Master Gardeners Paula Lindsey, Tom Redmon and Sandra Shave explain how you can and should reduce your lawn size by making your own native habitat. Join the effort to create a country-wide homegrown national park and reduce your lawn size. Use low-growing natives; plant a native wildflower meadow; establish a pollinator garden; embellish those shady spots with natives; or just convert more of your lawn to native shrubs.
Intro to hydroponics — Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m.
North Fulton Master Gardener Ian Matthes will focus on and demonstrate simple systems that are easy to start with items from around the home. We will share fun project ideas to enjoy with students and kids at home.
North Fulton Master Gardeners, Inc. is a Georgia nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to educate its members and the public in the areas of horticulture and ecology in order to promote and foster community enrichment. NFMG assists the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension by providing unbiased horticultural information to Georgians through volunteer community service and educational gardening projects using applied research and the resources of The University of Georgia.
— Patrick Fox
