North Fulton Master Gardeners announce fall '21 lecture series

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The North Fulton Master Gardeners has announced its fall class schedule, seven classes that cover practical activities to enhance everything from landscaping to vegetables.
The classes are free and are available through Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. Classes will be available for later viewing at youtube.com/NorthFultonMasterGardeners.
Each class emphasizes practical gardening activities at the time of year that is best suited for that activity. Register in advance at: bit.ly/Fall2021NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the webinar. If you cannot attend the live webinar, you can register anyway so you will receive a recorded link to the class.
Here is a rundown of classes:
Fall Lawn Care in Atlanta — Live Zoom, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1:
Early fall is the only effective time to reseed or plant cool-season grasses (fescue). If you have a warm-season grass (Bermuda, Zoysia), you need to prevent winter weeds from taking over. North Fulton Master Gardener John Kligora will cover warm vs cool-season grasses; soil testing; fertilizing, watering and weed prevention.
Fall Vegetable Gardening — Live Zoom, 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12:
Fulton Master Gardener George Scesney shares his expertise on how to prepare your garden, select the best vegetables to grow in the fall in the Atlanta area, the optimal time to plant each type and some tips for a bountiful harvest!
The ABCs of Fall Gardening — Live Zoom, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19:
As the summer months fade, the transition to cooler days and more rainfall provides the perfect time to plant trees, shrubs, perennials, bulbs, and some cool weather vegetables. It is also time to change out your summer containers and replace the plants with colorful plants that will survive from fall until spring. Fulton Master Gardener Carole MacMullan will explore how to modify containers by adding garden art to celebrate holidays.
Landscaping Lessons Learned — Live Zoom, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26:
This class is presented by Michael Snow, an intern with the North Fulton Master Gardeners. You can learn from his mistakes to experience a stress-free landscaping project and produce a more beautiful result. Early planning can substantially reduce the amount of time and back-breaking work required.
Fall Garden Projects to do with your Kids — Live Zoom, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10:
North Fulton Master Gardener Donna Whitesel uses her many years of working with children to guide you through several fun and horticulturally based projects to do with kids.
Winter Vegetable Planting Demonstration — Live Zoom, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24:
A hands-on, “how and what to plant” class with North Fulton Master Gardener, Robin Pollack who will showcase her beautiful raised-bed gardens. Learn the basics of growing great vegetables over the winter. Suitable for beginners to experienced gardeners.
Cool Season Flowers Beyond Pansies — Live Zoom, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7:
Winter does not have to be dreary and flower-less. North Fulton Master Gardener Donna Whitesel will teach you all about flowers and plants you can grow through the winter for winter landscaping beauty.
North Fulton Master Gardeners, Inc., is a Georgia nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to educate its members and the public in the areas of horticulture and ecology in order to promote and foster community enrichment. NFMG assists the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension by providing unbiased horticultural information to Georgians through volunteer community service and educational gardening projects using applied research and the resources of The University of Georgia. NFMG Volunteers are trained and certified by the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
