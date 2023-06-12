North Fulton Community Charities welcomes two new board members

ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities announced two new board members and a roster of new officers for the 2024 fiscal year on May 17.
The nonprofit offers emergency financial assistance, case management, education, clothing assistance and seasonal assistance to communities across North Fulton County. The organization also operates a food pantry and a thrift store. It serves thousands of residents every year.
Konda Pollard, senior vice president of private wealth at Synovus, and Barbara Blevens, vice president of talent acquisition at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, were named to the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.
Pollard has over 25 years of experience in private banking and private wealth management, with multiple awards in private wealth direction and women in wealth banking. Blevens has more than 20 years of experience as a human resource professional.
The board also elected Mike Hampton, retired chief administrative officer at Choate Construction as president; Ted Schwartz, a senior partner at Carter Hill Advisors as vice president; chief financial officer at DataScan Matt Powell as treasurer and CEO of Edge Solutions Julie Haley as secretary.
“As we mark North Fulton Community Charities’ 40th anniversary this year, the board and I look forward to working together to ensure that NFCC is meeting the growing needs of the community and is providing opportunities for all members of our community to thrive,” Executive Director Sandy Holiday said.