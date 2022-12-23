North Fulton Community Charities welcomes new Executive Director

ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandy Holiday as the new Executive Director of the nonprofit organization at the end of November. Two weeks later, Holiday says the work has been a whirlwind.
Holiday takes over the role from Mary Good, who served as Interim Executive Director from June to November. Holiday comes to NFCC from Atlanta Children’s Shelter, where she served as the Executive Director for 13 years.
As director, Sandy will lead the nonprofit organization in its goal to aid individuals and families in need. NFCC serves over 8,500 residents every year in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
The organization has multiple programs to assist residents, including care management and financial assistance, food pantry, education, clothing assistance and seasonal aid.
During her first week, Holiday worked with the organization’s Giving Tuesday initiative. Volunteers assembled hundreds of senior baskets and received donations for a future Toyland event.
“I must say the highlight for me has been meeting the individuals and families that we impact,” Holiday said.
Prior to Holiday’s role with Atlanta Children’s Shelter, she worked as the State Operations Director with the State Office of Child Support. She has a doctorate from Emory Law.