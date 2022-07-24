North Fulton Community Charities to hold Back to School supply drive

ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities will hold its annual Back To School supply drive in late July to aid local families who struggle to afford their children’s school supplies.
The organization will collect new backpacks filled with school supplies at Elkins Pointe Middle School in Roswell July 25-27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Last year’s Back To School drive helped more than 900 children in need in North Fulton.
“Our Back to School program helps to ease the financial burden of a new school year for struggling families in our community,” NFCC Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “A backpack filled with supplies can cost as much as $125. That’s money that families can save to put toward food, gas and housing.”
The charity is requesting backpacks suitable for elementary, middle and high school students. Financial donations can also be made to support the program. Estimated costs for backpacks and supplies are $75 for elementary school students, $90 for middle school students and $125 for high school students.
A link to donate, as well as a list of necessary supplies for each school level, can be found at nfcchelp.org/back-to-school.