North Fulton Community Charities names new financial officer

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities announced June 7 that Donna Manuels has been named the nonprofit’s new chief financial officer.

Manuels joined the Roswell-based organization in November 2021 as assistant controller. She joined as part of the charity’s leadership succession plan.

“In the short time since she was hired, Donna has become an invaluable asset to our team. She brings extensive knowledge, experience and talents, and we feel fortunate to have her in a leadership role overseeing finance and administration for NFCC,” North Fulton Community Charities Executive Director Holly York said.

Manuels brings more than 20 years of accounting experience to the job. She graduated the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, and previously served as a manager for accounting firm Bradley Ware & Company, a position she held for six years.

“NFCC plays such an important role in North Fulton by helping to ease hardship and foster financial stability for the most vulnerable residents in our community,” Manuels said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize my skills and experiences toward a mission that serves my community and one that I personally believe so much in.”

