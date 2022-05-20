North Fulton Community Charities names new board members

ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities’ Board of Directors has welcomed three new members and elected new officers for the 2023 fiscal year.
Founded in 1983, NFCCis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit human services organization dedicated to helping ease hardship and foster financial stability for residents in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
NFCC offers services through five program areas: case management/emergency financial assistance, food pantry and clothing assistance, seasonal assistance and education, including English as a Second Language, GED tutoring and financial and job coaching. The organization serves thousands of North Fulton residents each year at two facilities in Roswell.
The new board members are Pinnacle Financial Partners North Metro Atlanta Area Executive Scott Jordan, Roswell Presbyterian Church Mission Outreach Associate Pastor Dan Kreiss and Atlanta Regional Commission Senior Communications and Marketing Strategist Aixa Pascual.
The NFCC Board of Directors elected General Counsel at LocumTenens.com Adwoa Awotwi as president, Choate Construction Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hampton as vice president, Carter Hill Advisors Senior Partner Ted Schwartz as treasurer and Edge Solutions LLC CEO and founder Julie Haley as secretary.
NFCC Executive Director Holly M. York said she is looking forward to having them on the team.
“Our Board of Directors has been instrumental in NFCC’s expansion, growth and impact in our community, and we are excited to welcome these three talented individuals to that team,” York said. “The new members bring diverse expertise and perspectives, and we are grateful for their commitment to advancing our mission to help ease hardship and foster financial stability in our community.”