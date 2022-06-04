North Fulton charity seeks donations to keep food pantry stocked

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities is asking for food donations from the community to keep its food pantry stocked over the summer.

The charity’s food pantry serves families from across the North Fulton area who struggle with food insecurity and financial instability. On average, the pantry gives food to 140 families daily. By providing free food for struggling families, the pantry frees up money for them to pay rent, utilities and other living expenses.

Alpharetta’s North Point Community Church will hold a food drive to benefit the charity’s pantry June 3-11. Melody Fortin, director of the charity’s food pantry services, said she expects a good turnout for the drive, but that the pantry’s stocks often wane later in the summer. She said she hopes to keep awareness up through July and August.

Most-needed items include pasta, canned meat and fish, dried beans, peanut butter and jelly, tomato products and canned meals. Other items in need include cereal, rice, small milk boxes and juices. Non-food items needed include household products and full-size toiletries like bar soap, toothpaste and shampoo.

During North Point Community Church’s food drive, food can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. in bins outside of the church building at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. Monetary donations can also be made online at northpoint.org/community-fooddrive to allow the charity to purchase needed items.

Food can also be donated directly to North Fulton Community Charities at its building at 11270 Elkins Road in Roswell. More information is available at nfcchelp.org/food-bank.

— Jake Drukman