Nonprofit director marvels at heightened charity during holidays

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In November, North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandra Holiday as the nonprofit’s new executive director, where she dove into the nonprofit’s several seasonal events.

Holiday came from Atlanta Children’s Shelter, where she worked as executive director for 13 years. She’s spent over 25 years in the field of advocacy.

Holiday said she enjoyed the work she did at the urban core of Atlanta but wanted to help people before they struggled with homelessness.

“I wanted to get into prevention, poverty prevention, hunger prevention,” Holiday said.

NFCC serves more than 8,500 individuals each year with emergency financial assistance, food assistance, life skills & workforce readiness classes and holiday programs.

Holiday joined NFCC at the onset of multiple seasonal programs, including Giving Tuesday, a worldwide event that encourages people to donate time and money to charities the day after Thanksgiving.

She also joined weeks before the start of NFCC’s Toyland Shop, where people donate new, unwrapped toys for families to “shop” for gifts.

Holiday said she was shocked by the turnout for this year’s Toyland, especially given high price tags that are impacting most Americans.

“Whether you're a single person, a parent, a five-person family, a recent college graduate, everybody is feeling that current climate,” Holiday said. “Food prices go up for everybody. The cost of goods goes up for everybody.

In September, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that food costs had spiked 11.4 percent in the past year, and people nationwide face rising inflation.

“I can tell you I was quite surprised by the level of giving from the community,” Holiday said.

In her few weeks on the job, Holiday said she’s learned that despite rising costs, people are still able to step up for families in need.

NFCC has multiple programs that are “high barrier,” in which people must show proof of financial hardship to participate, like financial assistance classes or long-term programs.

They serve the most people, though, through the food pantry and thrift store across the street from their office. The food pantry is what Holiday calls “low barrier,” where all someone must do is prove they live in the area.

“People are going through hardship, you don’t have to give them more barriers,” Holiday said.

People in need simply visit the food pantry, where they type their grocery lists on a kiosk. The list is sent to the stock room, where volunteers fill a shopping cart with their requests.

On average, the pantry serves 200 people a day.

The stock room is packed with donations from major grocery stores like Publix and Whole Foods and is staffed by many long-term volunteers. Holiday said the volunteers trained her in how to work the pantry.

The thrift store is connected to the food pantry, and it’s open to the public.

Marten Jallad, NFCC thrift store director, said the charitability from the programs and pantry carry over to the store. The store receives more than 100 donations a day, enough to keep the shelves filled.

“A donation could be a bag of items, or it could be a U-Haul,” Jallad said.

Some donations come from stores. There are bins of new Walmart blankets next to stacks of unworn Target clothing mixed in with personal donations.

“It’s amazing throughout the year how much stuff we get,” Jallad said. “We’re able to present quality items at such an affordable price for people.”

Jallad said Holiday arrived just in time to see the seasonal operation in full swing, and he thinks she appreciates the drive and energy.

“She’s come in with an attitude of let me learn and let me see, while she has plenty of ideas, she’ll be able to share and implement,” Jallad said.

Holiday said her time at NFCC so far has been a whirlwind, but a good one. She’s watched the holiday events and sat in on English as a Second Language classes, and even attended a class graduation ceremony.

While she’s still learning and observing, Holiday has started working out her goals for the future of the charity. Economic stability and events are key, but Holiday wants to spotlight mental health and dismantling stigmas in the coming year.

“I think, for as many people that have the courage to come to our food pantry and our thrift shop and come here and ask for emergency assistance with rent or mortgage, there's probably three more people that don't,” Holiday said. “And that's really critical.”

Holiday hopes to destigmatize the need for help in North Fulton, especially as rent and food costs continue to rise.

“You don’t know when you’ll be in need,” Holiday said. “It’s important that as a community we remain aware and open-minded”

Holiday said North Fulton has an “out of sight, out of mind” perception that creates a stigma. It’s the responsibility of her organization to educate the community that people in need are their neighbors, not strangers.

As executive director, Holiday said she sees herself as a link between the community and North Fulton Community Charities.

“I really see myself as this conduit of maybe a better understanding of a more open mindset, just a conduit, where all these great things can flow in between,” Holiday said.