Nature centers host events in observance of Earth Day

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Earth Day is right around the corner, and there will be special events to honor the occasion Thursday, April 22.
To recognize Mother Nature’s big day, the Chattahoochee Nature Center and Dunwoody Nature Center will be hosting special events. The family-friendly events will demonstrate the importance of nature preservation firsthand in a variety of ways. Each date will showcase a specific aspect of nature to please all groups and ages with free admission or affordable online registration. For health and safety, masks and social distancing will be required.
Here are some of what these locations have to offer:
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Road
Roswell, GA 30075
Events
April 1 to Oct. 31 - 2021 Georgia Scavenger Hunt to the Sea
A Scavenger Hunt Through Georgia’s Interconnected Water System where you can visit 14 unique sites. Some are entirely virtual and others can be completed online, but contact information about how you can visit in-person.
April 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Nature Club Dine and Discover: State of the Chattahoochee River with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth
Join Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Jason Ulseth, over Zoom for this virtual Nature Club presentation. Jason will discuss the work of a Riverkeeper and the current issues facing the Chattahoochee River including the Water Wars, water pollution, and more. You will receive a Zoom link after you register and before the event. Register online. Admission for ages 16 and up is $10 for the public and $5 for CNC members. Advance registration required by Wed, April 21.
Dunwoody Nature Center
5243 Roberts Drive
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Events:
Sat, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Free First Saturday - Embrace Earth Day!
The Nature Center kicked off Earth Month Saturday teaching visitors about sustainable swaps everyone can make in their daily lives. The program was part of the center’s Free First Saturday series. The session included an educational hike around the Nature Center’s grounds.
Wednesdays, April 14, 21, 28 (half and full day options available) - Backyard Scientists Nature Classes
Take a break from virtual learning and come to the Nature Center for outdoor nature and science activities. Your child will have the chance to learn about Amphibians and Wetlands. Activities will correspond to each grade level standard. Most activities take place outdoors so please dress for the weather. Admission for a half day is $135 and full day is $180. Members are priced at $114 for a half day and $165 for the full day.
April 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Sunset Yoga
Join the Nature Center on Earth Day for a peaceful full body flow under the canopy of trees. This is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature and enjoy the long days and cool evenings of spring. Yoga instructor Kim Hobbs will lead you through a live, outdoor, hour long mind and body experience sure to leave your mind and body feeling flexible, energized, and relaxed. Admission is $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.