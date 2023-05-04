Miracle League plants to help pollinators

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A team of athletes, coaches, family and friends from the North Metro Miracle League got to gardening April 23 to fill six raised planting beds at the Alpharetta YMCA on Preston Ridge Road. The North Metro Miracle League, a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities play sports, hosted the event to restore ”vital” pollinator populations with bee-friendly plants like milkweed.
Co-founder and executive director of the Metro Atlanta organization John McLaughlin said the six planting beds will be “functional and beautiful” in a month.
“Mother Nature needs a helping hand, and we were not going to let age or disability keep us from doing our part,” McLaughlin said.