Milton veteran in need of kidney transplant finds hope in her colleagues

MILTON, Ga. — Three years after Milton resident Jeanine Ramirez was diagnosed with kidney failure, her kidney function had decreased by over 75%.
Doctors said she would need to be placed on a waiting list that could take up to 10 years for her to receive an organ transplant.
“I’m a single mom,” Ramirez said. “I was terrified at that point.”
Ramirez, 46, had served eight years in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Iraq before she retired in 1997 and moved to Georgia. In early 2021, the doctors gave her one to six months to live, so she began to make arrangements for her 17-year-old daughter with the help of one of her colleagues at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Her colleague, 62-year-old Jane Bridges, Florida, could not donate a kidney because of her own medical reasons. Instead, she launched a personal outreach campaign to more than 200 of their of fellow employees in hopes of finding a donor.
“I didn’t want to lose a friend,” Bridges said. “I knew there was something more that I could do even if it was just reaching out to other people. Jeanine has become a very good friend over the years, so that was my big motivation right there.”
Despite living halfway across the country, Jimmie Deibert, 45, said he immediately felt like it was his calling to help Ramirez. He underwent a series of medical tests and later texted Ramirez to let her know he was a definite match. The two met in person for one time at an evaluation before Deibert traveled from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Atlanta to undergo surgery at the Emory Transplant Center on Nov. 11.
“Oddly enough, I wasn’t really surprised that I was a match, because I felt like it was intended for me to be that person for Jeanine,” Deibert said. “But it was such a cool feeling to get confirmation that I was doing the right thing.”
Ramirez said the first two weeks post-surgery were the most challenging. Luckily for her, Bridges made the trip to Milton to help care for her. It was the first time they met face-to-face. But by December, Ramirez said she was already more independent and could even drive herself to her appointments.
Deibert said working from home also eased his recovery. For the first couple of weeks, he remembers feeling sore at the incision, but less than a month later, he was back to feeling like himself. Now, he, Bridges and Ramirez continue to spread awareness about living organ donation.
“It’s better for the recipient and it can help someone live a better life in the long run,” Deibert said. “A lot of people will check organ donation on their driver’s license so they can donate after they’re deceased, but you can do it safely while you’re alive. You also don’t have to donate an organ to be extremely important in somebody’s journey. In our case, Jane was just as essential as I was.”
On a recent Saturday morning, Ramirez and her daughter spoke to a group at Margie’s House in Fairburn, Georgia, a non-profit organization that connects the disadvantaged with the resources they need to become self-sustaining, to educate them about organ transplant options.
Ramirez said many people don’t know they can be listed at more than one transplant center, including out of state, or are afraid to be a donor because they think it will be an out-of-pocket expense.
Most recently in Georgia, Sen. John Albers filed the “Giving the Gift of Life Act” to protect living donors from losing or being denied life insurance. The bill also raises the tax credit to $25,000 and provides a tax credit for businesses to assist their employees with organ donation.
Albers donated a kidney to his son in 2020, which is what he said inspired him to adjust the donation process to ensure more Georgians can donate and receive organs. The bill was heard in the Senate Committee on Insurance and Labor Jan. 25 at the State Capitol.
American Kidney Foundation President and CEO LaVarne Burton applauded the introduction of the bill.
“With two protections for living organ donors already in place, Georgia currently has a C grade on our State of the States: Living Donor Protection Report Card,” Burton said. “Enacting anti-insurance discrimination protections and employer tax credits, as well as enhancing tax credits for donors, through the Giving the Gift of Life Act would improve the state’s grade to a B and, most importantly, make more organs available for the nearly 4,000 Georgians on the transplant waiting list, including more than 3,600 who are waiting for a kidney.”
As for the trio’s relationship post-surgery, Deibert said they continue to stay in touch through work.
“Jeanine says we’re family for life, so I guess we’ll have to go with that,” Deibert said.
