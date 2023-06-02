Milton says tree clearing along Little River within city ordinance

MILTON, Ga. — Milton officials say they have found no violations in a property owner’s efforts to remove trees from a site along Little River, which partially forms the Fulton and Cherokee county line.

A nearby Woodstock resident recently submitted footage of the property owner cutting dozens of trees in a flood plain. The resident said he had sights on the 60-plus acre Milton property owned by Crimipaca Farms, LLC. It’s located at the back of a cul-de-sac off Taylor Road in the Rivers Edge subdivision.

For about a week in early May, the resident reported hearing loud noise from the heavy equipment used to clear the land — equipment he suspected could damage the riverbank.

He also said the owner’s work crew grinded up entire trees, including stumps, and graded the river’s edge. He also questioned whether the owner added a bridge with a culvert in a rain runoff area.

In his video’s description, the resident said this section of the Little River is the natural habitat of deer, turkey, great blue heron and bear, and that the surrounding floodplain resists the forces of the river when it floods. Trees are known to help prevent stormwater erosion.

Concerned, he reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). By the time Appen Media contacted the resident, Milton city staff had investigated the incident.

Bob Buscemi, Milton Community Development director, said staff had visited once in March and two times recently following complaints.

The work, as determined by the city arborist and development engineer, did not negatively affect or would negatively affect the floodplain. Referencing DNR’s findings, Buscemi also said no evidence of grading or filling in either the floodplain or along the bank or buffer of Little River was found.

The property owner’s efforts had been “confined to removing dead or dying trees, as well as smaller trees that do not require permits,” Buscemi said.

Milton’s tree removal permit process calls for property owners to seek permits prior to removing any 15-inch DBH, or diameter at breast height, for tree diameters measured at 4.5 feet above the ground, and larger. Owners also need a tree removal permit to remove any small canopy tree 8 inches and larger, like a dogwood or redbud, or any tree in a landscape or stream buffer.

Buscemi said people remove trees without first seeking a permit or apply for tree removal permits retroactively, often because they don’t know how the permit process works, and that it’s the city’s goal to guide the property owner to compliance.

While there were no additional fees, city staff informed the property owner that he would have to obtain tree removal permits, both retroactively for already removed trees as well as for trees that were planned to be removed, even if the trees in question were dead or dying.

The owner also claimed the culvert was pre-existing, but city staff couldn’t independently verify whether that was true and cited no violation.

“The tree removal process is ongoing, in compliance with the City of Milton’s policies,” Buscemi said. “City staff will follow up to check to see this effort’s status and when it is complete.”