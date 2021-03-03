MILTON, Ga. — The U.S. Postal Service is reeling after the holidays brought greater demand for package delivery amid a pandemic and political infighting.
While the impacts are being experienced throughout the country, Milton residents face the added frustration of having no post office of its own.
Carl Jackson, a resident of the Kingswood subdivision on Hopewell Road, said he and his neighbors have experienced those irritations firsthand.
During the holiday season, Jackson said, delivery to his neighborhood slowed to a crawl. He expected deliveries to pick back up post-holidays, but that hasn’t happened. It has possibly gotten worse, he said.
“We are receiving mail once or twice a week, if we are lucky,” Jackson said. “I know [the USPS] has problems and things have become political, but it is really hitting home in a time we need it most.”
Jackson laughed at receiving a political flier for the June 2020 Runoff Election in February, but he said many of his neighbors depend on the service for vital, timely deliveries.
“We have a lot of elderly residents here who rely on the postal service for medications,” Jackson said. “My neighbor is a cancer patient who gets medications through the mail. Some neighbors don’t get out much, or at all, because they are trying to stay in place, and the post office is crumbling up here.”
With many more people working from home due to the pandemic, some are relying on mail delivery to receive their income. Jackson and his wife are working from home, and though he said they will not miss out on a meal if a check is not received on time, others may not have that safety net.
Jackson’s main issue is not the frequency of delivery, he believes his neighbors would be satisfied with consistent, three-day a week service. Rather, his frustrations stem from a lack of a Milton post office.
If there is an issue with a package and it is held by the postal service, residents have little recourse, because there is no direct line of communication with the USPS locally.
Without a post office, most Milton mail is received and shipped to homes from the Postal Service Annex on Bluegrass Parkway in Alpharetta, but there is no formal counter service. Jackson said on several occasions in the last few months, he has tracked a package online through the USPS website and was presented with a message that his mail was being held at his request, even when he had made no such request.
The phantom requests are made more frustrating because Jackson said any attempts of picking up the package at the Alpharetta Post Office are unsuccessful — employees at the location directed him to contact the annex. On one occasion, he said an employee gave him phone numbers to call the annex, but he was told “they don’t pick up the phone.”
Jackson said that warning proved accurate. He has been unable to speak with anyone at the annex over the phone after several attempts.
The issue does not seem to be limited to Jackson or his neighbors in Kingswood.
Dozens of residents throughout the city recently voiced their USPS delivery issues on a private Facebook group. Many said deliveries were still inconsistent, and some echoed Jackson’s failed attempts to speak with someone at the annex.
In a response to the Herald, USPS spokesperson Rick Badie outlined steps the USPS is taking to address the issues, including stabilizing operations, retaining peak-season employees and restructuring. However, he did not specifically address sporadic local delivery or Milton’s lack of a post office.
“The Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced,” Badie said in an email. “We have returned to pre-peak operational conditions in most areas and we fully anticipate continued improvements in service performance.”
He said those with concerns or complaints can call 800-275-8777 or contact the USPS through Twitter @USPSHelp.
That’s little consolation for Jackson.
“When you order something online or are set to receive a package from someone, you don’t typically have a choice in what service will be used,” Jackson said. “We’re just hoping now it’s from FedEx, UPS or Amazon Prime.”
