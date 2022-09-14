Milton Historical Society to host annual family Shindig on Saturday

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society will host its second annual Shindig on Sept. 17 at Wildberry Creek Farm, one of the few remaining working cattle operations in Milton.
The Historical Society plays an important role in the local community, and the event is the group’s way of saying thank you to the community for its support over the past year.
The Shindig is from 4 to 7 p.m. and will combine the new with the old, fun social activities and information reflective of Milton’s past. There will be door prizes and more than 50 displays including antique vehicles — one truck has a moonshine still mounted in the back. Books by local authors will be for sale.
A barbecue dinner provided by Dreamland Bar-B-Que will be included in the price of admission. Complimentary beer will be provided by Six Bridges Brewing Company of Milton and Johns Creek. An ice cream truck from Best Ice Cream on Wheels will sell a wide range of favorites.
Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children 12 and under with all proceeds going to support activities of the Historical Society. Tickets will be sold at the event. Free parking will be available on site.
Since 2018 the Milton Historical Society has been sharing a love of history with the local community. It sponsors a variety of programs to interest and involve individuals, families and businesses.
For more information on the Shindig or on the Historical Society view their Facebook page or their website at www.miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org.