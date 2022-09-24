Milton Historical Society shares agrarian history amid ‘moos’ at Shindig

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society shared its love for history at its second annual Shindig Sept. 17 on Wildberry Creek Farm, one of the few remaining cattle operations in Milton.
Society co-founder Jeff Dufresne defined “shindig” through a brief summation of Milton’s agrarian history.
“Milton was a farming community, not an affluent community at all — hard-working,” Dufresne said.
Since the 1850s, farmers would gather after a good harvest of crops like cotton, peanuts and corn. The gathering would be a lively celebration, a “shindig,” with music and good cheer and storytelling, he said.
Occasional guttural lowing interrupted the conversations of around 125 visitors who attended the Shindig, adding a special kind of ambience. Beer from Six Bridges Brewing and Dreamland barbecue was provided.
In addition to the bovine choir, bluegrass band The Herd returned to the event by popular demand. The Herd is a human ensemble using standing bass, violin, mandolin, banjo and guitar.
Proceeds from the event fund Milton Historical Society activities. Founded in 2018, the organization dedicates itself to researching and preserving Milton history. There are close to 100 members, and some use the society’s Crabapple Road office for in-depth research.
Outside of events, the Historical Society presents monthly lectures at Crabapple market, writes quarterly newsletters and relays information on social media.
A lot of places in Milton are still in peril, Dufresne said, and part of the Historical Society’s mission is working with developers to help preserve those places.
“There's got to be a middle ground,” he said. “Rather than develop it and put a subdivision in, incorporate [the history] into the design, and give it identity.”
Dufresne said the Milton Historical Society tries to get people excited about local history and history, in general. It has plans to take lectures to schools, so that younger people become interested in history.
“If you don’t know your history, you’re not really grounded in your roots,” Dufresne said.
Exhibits on display included the set of documents that contain the original deed to Wildberry Creek Farm.
Byron Foster and wife Laura are fourth generation owners of the 48-acre farm. While the 1832 deed wasn’t in his family’s name, Byron’s family has lived in the Milton area since the 1800s. His grandparents and great-grandparents are buried in the nearby Hopewell Baptist Church cemetery.
Byron, who grew up in Sandy Springs, recalled making frequent trips to the farm, where he worked alongside sharecroppers and picked wild berries. At that time, Byron said he didn’t want to have anything to do with the farm and became an engineer.
But, his perspective changed over the years. Byron started taking care of the farm in 2000 when he moved into its hilltop house. The range currently has 15 cows, which are raised for beef. For the past four years, the Fosters have leased the farm to two people, who fertilize the farm, mend the fences and tend the cows.
“This is a labor of love,” Byron said. “As you get older, you get attached to the land you had a lot to do with as a child.”
Shindiggers had the opportunity to view several classic cars, including David Garmon’s 1929 Model A pickup truck. Garmon has driven his collection of Model A’s all over the country.
“I always liked old cars,” Garmon said.
When Garmon was a kid, there were Model A’s at a bank’s grand opening. Owners were letting kids ride in them. But, when he went over there, they wouldn’t let him ride.
“So, I never rode in one until I bought one,” he said. “I can ride in ’em now. I have five of ’em.”
Local authors had their own tent. Rona Simmons, an award-winning author of historical fiction and nonfiction, had books for sale. Most concern war time.
Simmons said her stories are a tribute, much of them rooted in her own family’s history. For her latest novel, “A Gathering of Men,” Simmons wrote about her father-in-law, who served as a fighter pilot in World War II. The book is about those who didn’t complete their missions in the war, which Simmons said, is a story that hadn’t really been told.
“You don't hear about these guys who didn't finish,” Simmons said. “What happened to make them not able to?”
On a more expansive note, the benefit included hayrides, where visitors received a partial tour of the farm’s rolling hills. The driver encouraged riders to toss sweet feed onto the trailer floor, persuading some cows to steadily walk behind the tractor. Fifteen are on the range.
“It’s like a treadmill for cows,” one rider said.