Milton Historical Society releases historical Crabapple coloring book

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society released “Color Historic Crabapple,” a coloring book for adults and children highlighting many of the historic homes and other historic buildings in Crabapple, Georgia.
The coloring book was first handed out at this year’s Crabapple Fest Oct. 1.
In recent years, adult coloring books have become popular as an outlet for relaxation and creativity.
The book is the brainchild of Historical Society founding member Kathy Beck, who also designed the book. “Color Historic Crabapple” teaches appreciation for the historic roots of the Crabapple community.
“Our goal is to teach in a creative way about these historic structures that reflect our past. This booklet can be colored via pencils, crayons or markers by those ages 8 to 100 who enjoy coloring,” Beck said.
The coloring book is the first step of an evolving educational project by the Milton Historical Society.
“This free coloring book recognizes the importance of 10 historic structures that define the character of the Crabapple area,” said Jeff Dufresne, Milton Historical Society president. “It also helps people appreciate the architectural details of homes built 100-plus years ago. These structures kept Milton from looking like ‘any town, USA.’”
For further information on how to obtain coloring books for personal or educational use go to the Milton Historical Society website at www.miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org or contact Kathy Beck at archives@miltonhistoricalsociety-ga.org.