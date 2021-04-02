MILTON, Ga. — The Milton Historical Society dedicated two new historical markers to celebrate distinctive sites in the city last month. The markers were placed at Hardeman’s Grocery on Hopewell Road and at the settlement of Social Hill at the intersection of Freemanville Road and Providence Road.
According to the Historical Socety, Hardeman’s Grocery was constructed in the late 1940s/early 1950s. Thomas Hardeman and his wife Margaret operated a country store at the location which provided local farmers with tools, general merchandise, clothing, canned goods, fresh vegetables and gasoline for their cars and tractors.
Last March, the city approved a plan by local businessman Chris Sedgewick to revamp the store. Sedgewick said he has “long sought to convert this historic structure into a business serving the community.”
Sedgewick’s plans, now well underway, call for the “Bloom General Store” to offer gourmet coffee, gelato, hand-made items and fresh-cut flowers.
Melvin Hardeman, son of the original owners of the store, said he was pleased to take part in the dedication of the historical marker and to see new life breathed into the building.
“I hope it will become a place where folks gather and socialize together, just as they did in the store’s heyday,” Hardeman said.
The Social Hill marker celebrates a settlement that grew up around the 1834 founding of Providence Baptist Church on a heavily traveled trade route, the society said.
In 1846, the local post office was included on a two-horse mail route from Marietta to the gold fields in Lumpkin County. Social Hill was the first complete community in what is today the city of Milton with a church, general store, doctor’s office, post office and Providence School. Today Social Hill is the home of Union Restaurant.
The Milton Historical Society is a nonprofit group. For more information, visit miltongahistoricalsociety.com.
The Historical Society has installed 29 markers since its creation in 2018 with additional financial support from the City of Milton. The initial program was spearheaded by former Milton City Council member Bill Lusk, then President of the Historical Society, and Milton Historical Society Board members Joan Borzilleri and Bob Meyers.
— Joe Parker
