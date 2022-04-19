Milton High to host football combine and showcase

MILTON, Ga. — Milton High School will host the Pro Level Football Combine and Showcase this year on May 14 and 15.
The combine gives athletes from across the nation the opportunity to show off their skills in front of pro football scouts. Athletes who are at least three years removed from high school and have exhausted all collegiate playing eligibility are welcome to register to participate in the combine.
Coach Michael Greer, whose resume includes training NFL, Australian Football League and Canadian Football League players, will be on the field with participating athletes.
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau issued a press release promoting the event.
“We are thrilled to bring such an outstanding event and opportunity to Alpharetta,” Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said in the release. “We look forward to seeing the event grow in future years, and we are happy to know that Alpharetta will be the backdrop to dreams being made for the athletes participating!”
— Jake Drukman