Milton High School students carry on a legacy, never forget

MILTON, Ga. — Kathyrn LaBorie’s friends remember Kathryn as fun, loving and energetic, with a ready smile and a robust laugh.
Her friends said she had boundless energy and a great sense of adventure. Her mother, Laura, said you could speak to her and think you’ve known her forever. LaBorie’s husband, Eric, said she taught him kindness, that there’s a kinder way to go throughout life.
LaBorie was among the 2,977 who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“Passion and love are two traits that Kathryn is remembered for,” said Scarlett Czarnecki, a senior at Milton High School, who shared LaBorie’s story. The personal tribute was one of six at Milton High School’s 9/11 memorial service, Friday, Sept. 9. The other five tributes were for Lt. Kevin Pfeifer, Lt. Glenn Perry, Joseph Keller, Todd Reuben and Keith McHeffey.
Justin Mikels, who led the tributes with a poem by Scott MacDonald, said that each person has a connection with the Milton community.
LaBorie was the lead flight attendant in the first-class section on Flight 175, the plane that crashed into the World Trade Center’s south tower. She was two steps away from the terrorist who hijacked the plane.
“Her father said she tried to stop them,” Czarnecki said. “The family knows this is a fact.”
Czarnecki said there was a flight attendant in the rear of the plane, who was on the phone with his mother, giving her a step-by-step account of what was going on.
“Kathryn’s parents hope everyone remembers what sacrifices many Americans made on this somber September and that 9/11 is something we never need to forget,” Czarnecki said.
Behind the assembled crowd at the high school ceremony was a lawn covered with nearly 3,000 American flags, each representing a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks. A name is tied around each. Some 60 students, first responders and community members helped with setup Sept. 6.
Before tributes were read, Mikels invited students to stand by the flags of those who have been recognized in past years. They held a picture of the victim, looking solemnly onto the service. And, after each tribute, students went to the victim’s respective flag.
There were several guest speakers at the memorial service, including Sal Puglisi. Puglisi and Jamie MacDonald, who are part of a survivor’s club, flew in to present a plaque to Milton High School Principal Brian Jones thanking the school for their efforts.
On the way back from the airport, Puglisi said he stopped by the school to see the flags in place.
“It was a nice moment to see your hard work and the fact that you guys are over 700 miles away from New York City, and you still keep those memories alive,” he said.
Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison also spoke.
“When it comes to 9/11, these students and the rest of our city will never forget,” he said. “We’ll never forget the heroism of the firefighters, police officers and others that day. We’ll never forget the tragedy of so many people whose lives were lost too quickly. And we’ll never forget how America rallied together as one in the aftermath.”
Jamison introduced Milton Fire Chief Gabriel Benmoussa, who described the profound impact 9/11 has had on him and other first responders. Every five years, Benmoussa said he goes back to New York City and takes along a few firefighters.
Benmoussa left the podium with a quote from Fr. Mychal Judge, who served as the FDNY chaplain. Judge was also the first recorded victim of 9/11.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can change and the wisdom to know the difference.”
At the Friday morning service, Andrew Cummings led the Milton High School Orchestra to close with “America the Beautiful.”
Student Justin Brand followed suit with “TAPS.”