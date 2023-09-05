MILTON, Ga. — Southern Magnolia Charities has scheduled its third annual “Comedy on the Green” on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., featuring comedian and actress Caroline Rhea, and the proceeds will benefit three local groups.
Founded in 2018, Southern Magnolia Charities is a Milton nonprofit organization that serves the people of North Georgia through fundraising events and donations, making philanthropic grants, and providing services or support that contribute to the health and vitality of the community.
This year’s “Comedy on the Green” at Crabapple Market will benefit the Children’s Development Academy, a nonprofit preschool providing high-quality early learning programs to children from low-income families.
Proceeds from the show will also help fund the Georgia National Cemetery Advisory Council, whose mission is to honor veterans and their spouses, both living and in memory of, and to support the Georgia National Cemetery and Wreaths Across America.
Meals by Grace, another benefit group, brings food, hope and transformation to children and families in need. Last year, the nonprofit distributed 482,490 pounds of food to 35,812 families.
General admission and VIP tickets for “Comedy on the Green” are now on sale. VIP tickets include early admission to set up chairs as well as food and beverages from the VIP tent. For more information, visit www.SouthernMagnoliaCharities.org or follow the Facebook and Instagram pages for Southern Magnolia Charities.