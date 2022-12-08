Milton, Alpharetta follow Johns Creek in promoting community wellness

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The year-end meeting of One Johns Creek Coalition – a group committed to fighting drug abuse – was packed with around 30 stakeholders, including representatives from Milton and Alpharetta who are looking to form their own wellness alliance.

The Nov. 30 meeting, hosted at Brady Ware in Alpharetta, was the second gathering of minds where all three cities talked about a common goal — reducing drug addiction among youth.

Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison, Milton Police Capt. Charles Barstow and Alpharetta EMS and police were there to key in on strategy. Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry, Councilwoman Stacy Skinner and a representative from Johns Creek police were there as well.

Alyse Hensel, One Johns Creek Coalition program director, led a presentation on the group’s accomplishments over the year, goals for 2023 and welcomed questions, initiating productive conversation among those who attended.

Other coalition members were there to offer comments in addition to staff from Pathways2Life, the coalition’s parent nonprofit organization, and Beatrice King, Fulton County opioid public health analyst.

Pat on the back

One Johns Creek was formed in December 2020 through a grant from the City of Johns Creek, and it acquired a memorandum of understanding (MOU) a year later, allowing it to easily collaborate with the city on initiatives.

In its short existence, the nascent program has seen a lot of success. More than 1,100 people signed the No Shame pledge, an effort that encourages individuals to provide a shame-free environment by learning more about mental health challenges, stigma and the disease of addiction.

Johns Creek High School, with 270 student pledges, and Chattahoochee High School, with 693 student pledges, have been deemed No Shame Campuses.

The coalition has maintained an active presence in Johns Creek, steering several community events, like parent webinars. Members have taken charge of two DEA Drug Take Back Days, disposing of more than 230 pounds of medicine. They distributed more than 1,500 drug disposal bags and installed a permanent drug disposal drop box at Johns Creek City Hall, which has collected more than 100 pounds.

One Johns Creek has also hosted school training sessions, set up lunch wellness tables and disseminated 15 school drug prevention newsletters. The list goes on. By the end of the meeting, Hensel extended her arm over her shoulder for a pat on the back and asked the coalition to do the same.

Many hands

Because One Johns Creek Coalition has established a framework for navigating addiction prevention and intervention, other cities won’t have to reinvent the wheel.

When Milton and Alpharetta joined for their first coalition meeting, which had a far lower attendance, Hensel spoke on how to get the ball rolling. She offered a five-step approach for implementing a drug-free community coalition, a process created by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and is used by 28 other drug-free alliances in Georgia.

SAMHSA requires that groups use the Strategic Prevention Framework, which calls for assessment, building capacity, planning, implementation and evaluation, to obtain the Drug-Free Communities grant, funded by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The tailored presentation included statistics on both Milton and Alpharetta residents, noting that use of alcohol, tobacco, prescription drugs and nicotine climbs from nearly 0 percent in sixth grade to anywhere from 8 to 25 percent in 12th graders.

The long-term plan is to have a One North Fulton Coalition, which Hensel called an audacious goal. Still, she said local problems require local solutions. Because Johns Creek has a different demographic than Milton and Alpharetta, the two-city coalition should be customized to its own population.

Hensel advised Milton and Alpharetta to seek a formal memorandum of understanding. Hensel, along with another coalition member, wrote the grant proposal last year that Milton and Alpharetta could essentially plug and play.

“It’s super replicable,” she said.

The Wednesday morning meeting was Jamison’s first meeting with the coalition, there to learn. But, he said forming a coalition with Alpharetta would be a great complement to the work that the Milton Police Department already does.

Jamison said he hasn’t spoken with Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin, but expects that banding together will garner support. His next steps will be to gather more information about the process of forming a coalition and sit down with the Milton City Council and city staff.

“It’s about community involvement and education,” Jamison said. “And I think that’s the most important thing.”

Local problems, local solutions

Localizing the approach calls for looking at 12 sectors within the community. To brainstorm, large pieces of paper were taped along the back wall of the meeting space, each titled with a sector — youth, parents, business, media, schools, youth serving organizations, law enforcement, civic/volunteer organizations, religious/fraternal organizations, health care professionals, state/local/tribal government and substance abuse organizations.

Hensel dove into a key issue the coalition faces — a data void. Last year, the Georgia Department of Education made the Georgia Student Health Survey, an assessment that all DFCs use, optional. Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, the survey was mandated. Only Johns Creek High School chose to opt-in and that was because the coalition had a relationship with the principal.

“We have no idea what our trends look like. We have no idea what our past 30-Day Use looks like. We have no idea what our perception of risk and harm looks like,” Hensel said. “We need to bond together and ask our schools to put it back.”

One goal for 2023 is to create a data team to help mitigate the lack. But if more cities were to strategically push for community wellness, and create their own coalition, a network of loud voices would take root and make an impact.

“Many hands make light work,” Hensel said.