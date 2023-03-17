Milton, Alpharetta address plans for Mayfield Farm

MILTON, Ga. — Three land lots off Mayfield Road, a 12-acre former homestead, could be the subject of Milton’s own “Grow-A-Row” program.

As part of Milton's goal to hone agritourism, the project would increase food security for local families. It would also model production at the 2.5-acre Old Rucker Farm, which is owned and operated by Alpharetta. Old Rucker Farm currently has its own successful “Grow-A-Row” program.

The Old Rucker Farm produces 4,000 pounds of food each year, said Anita Jupin, Milton economic engagement manager. From that harvest, she said 2,100 pounds of food were donated to the North Fulton Community Charities food pantry last year.

Jupin presented the program for Mayfield Farm at the Milton City Council meeting March 6. A central aspect of “Grow-A-Row” is to engage residents on multiple food system issues, she said.

The Mayfield property was acquired in 2017 under an agreement with Alpharetta, splitting the cost of purchase. During that time, the cities identified a need for a future intergovernmental agreement that outlines daily and long-term decisions, maintenance, repair and upkeep, capital improvements and potential programs.

With collaborative efforts among Community Development, Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments, Milton city staff has been working to draft the initial agreement alongside staff from Alpharetta.

Emily Groth, Milton environmental program manager, presented other ideas for Mayfield Farm, like composting and organic waste diversion as well as educational partnerships with local schools, the University of Georgia Agriculture Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Groth said sustainable programs at Mayfield Farm would expand what work the City of Milton already does with local schools, like the competitive, city-funded mini-grant offered every fall.

The next couple of months, Milton city staff will look to feedback from the City Council based on agreement terms with Alpharetta. The cities would then begin organizing volunteers to cultivate the land and potentially start “Grow-A-Row” in spring 2024 planting season.

Future budget discussions would include demolitions, preparation, security and accessibility. The city had previously established $35,000 for Mayfield Farm, Groth said.

“This is great. I really like the program,” Milton City Councilman Paul Moore said. “And of course, I look forward to supporting it to make sure that it’s something that we can all enjoy in the community.”

At its March 6 meeting, the Alpharetta City Council also heard a report on Mayfield Farm’s potential “Grow-A-Row” program, but members voiced cost concerns.

“There’s value in it, but we’re already investing a lot,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “I’m concerned that the cost could become more than the benefit if we’re not very cautious in how we design those programs.”

Gilvin noted the city’s existing stake in the Old Rucker Farm. The program was once volunteer-led, Gilvin said, but since its inception, several Alpharetta staff members have begun managing the project.

Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom said there are nearly a dozen structures on the Mayfield property that should be demolished as soon as possible to prevent nuisance for nearby residents.

“Regardless of whether or not ‘Grow-A-Row’ moves forward, I think that parcel is a site that we own that we need to make a little safer than it might be today,” Lagerbloom said.