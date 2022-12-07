Metro Atlanta churches raise $8.4 million from annual campaign

ATLANTA, Ga. — Eight Atlanta-area churches announced Nov. 20 that an annual campaign has raised more than $8.4 million and thousands of service hours volunteered for area nonprofits.
The annual Be Rich initiative was started in 2007 by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Browns Bridge Church in Cumming and Buckhead Church in Buckhead as a “global generosity movement.”
It has since grown to include 64 churches in 20 states, including churches in Decatur, Sugar Hill, Buford, Woodstock and Marietta, and it has raised more than $79 million for non-profit groups like North Fulton Community Charities, the Drake House, The Place of Forsyth, Family Promise and many others.
“The campaign name is inspired by 1 Timothy 6:18 which states, ‘Command them to do good, to be rich in good deeds and to be generous, and willing to share.’ As a result, Be Rich challenges people to give, serve and love others within their communities and around the world,” North Point Community Church Spokesperson Amanda Roper said.
Each year, congregation members at North Point Ministries throughout greater Atlanta are asked to give $39.95, and to serve a local nonprofit.
“Every dollar given, and hour served, benefits local and global nonprofit partners,” Roper said. “Church staffers collaborate with the nonprofits to identify projects addressing areas like food-insecurity, foster care, medical care, housing, and education.”
Those interested in joining the Be Rich initiative in 2023 and service opportunities with local nonprofits available through the end of the year, visit https://berich.org/.