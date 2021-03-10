DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard will present an all-new Master Gardener Talk Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. about "Lawns and Turf." Dunwoody residents Betty and David Alspaugh, both certified master gardeners, will present insights into identifying the turf you may already have, deciding whether another turf may be better suited for your environment and tips for stress-free turf care.
The Master Gardener Talk will be via ZOOM with a Q&A session included.
The ZOOM link is on the home page of DCGO.org.
