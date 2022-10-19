Marcus Jewish Community Center sets record at golf tourney fundraiser

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) recently held its annual golf tournament, the Harry Maziar Classic presented by Truist, at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta.
Chaired by David Kusiel and co-chaired by Allen Soden, the tournament shattered previous event records including the most participants in tournament history with over 200 golfers. The event raised more than $535,000 through contributions and a silent auction to support MJCCA programs and scholarship funds.
“This event is extremely important to the entire Jewish community, as the MJCCA impacts thousands of lives across the metro Atlanta area,” Kusiel said.
This year’s tournament brings the total raised to $4.6 million over the past 14 years, MJCCA CEO Jared Powers said.
“Every dollar we secure helps us raise scholarship funds so families can attend our award-winning camps, accredited preschools, enriching after-school programs and all the activities that make the MJCCA home to so many,” Powers said.
Each year, the tournament honors an outstanding MJCCA member, whose leadership and dedication helped shape Atlanta's Jewish community. This year, the MJCCA honored native Atlantan and real estate powerhouse Eliot Arnovitz.
Arnovitz’s connection to the MJCCA can be traced all the way back to his childhood, when he spent his formative years in the Atlanta Jewish Community Center’s nursery school. He now volunteers with numerous Jewish organizations across Metro Atlanta, including as a Life Trustee with the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.
“Eliot’s commitment to the Atlanta Jewish community is exemplary,” Soden said. “The turnout at this year’s event is a testament to the longstanding impact he’s had on the Jewish community and the number of people he’s positively affected with his work, advocacy and volunteer efforts throughout the years.”