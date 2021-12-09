Local Navy midshipman speaks about life at U.S. Naval Academy

CANTON, Ga. — Midshipman Jennifer Harnage spoke at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Public Informational Meeting Nov. 22 inside the Cherokee County Office Building in Canton.
The public event served as an opportunity to inform interested high school students, their parents, teachers and guidance staff about the enrollment process for the U.S. Naval Academy. A resident of Marietta, Harnage was selected to visit schools across north Georgia and lead the promotional meeting.
“When I was little, I always had the urge to serve [in the armed forces] in some capacity,” Harnage said. “The Naval Academy has a lot of unknowns to a lot of people…If you don’t get the word out and you don’t meet as many people as possible, how do you expect to get the best applicants?”
Harnage discussed life at the Naval Academy and how to apply to Annapolis. In addition to the admissions process, she covered topics including physical qualifications, nomination requirements, candidate schedules, preparatory schools and programs, and the important benefits that come from enrolling. She was accompanied by midshipmen Andy Lee, Emily Toma-Harrold, Jordan Richard, and Jay Ho to help answer questions after the presentation.
“There are not a lot of chances for some schools or even some people to hear about the military,” Toma-Harrold said. “Maybe some students who might not be able to afford college can figure out a way and say, ‘This is a way I can go to college and serve my country at the same time.’”
Also in attendance was retired Lt. Cmdr. Glenn Smith serving as one of the event’s coordinators. While overseeing the presentation, he ensured that all questions were answered accurately and provided additional advice for those interested in making a long-term career decision.
“The reason that informational meetings about any and all of our nation’s five wonderful service academies that are vital to our national security is simply that there is a lack of knowledge...” said Smith. “These five elite universities [Naval, Military, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine Academies] provide a first-class, free, four-year college education to our nation’s best scholars and athletes who will become the military leaders of our future.”
After graduating from Hillgrove High School in 2020, Harnage enrolled into the Naval Academy with a major in mechanical engineering and a minor in the Arabic language. Upon graduation in 2024, she plans to commission as a U.S. Marine Corps officer in the hopes of serving in marine aviation. When she isn’t spending time involved with the academy’s intermural sailing team, she spends her free time mountaineering, doing CrossFit, engaging in cultural clubs, and is involved with the Midshipman Action Group.
