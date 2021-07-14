Local departments celebrate national Park and Recreation Month

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — July is national Park and Recreation Month. No, not a month dedicated to binge watching the popular sit-com, but a month dedicated to celebrating and recognizing local parks and the people who make them run.

Cities all over metro Atlanta will spend the remainder of July attempting to share their “Park and Recreation story,” which is this year’s theme. With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, local parks will have the opportunity to celebrate the month-long holiday with the reboot of programs previously shut down by the pandemic.

Roswell

In addition to bringing back programs like the Fourth of July celebration and the iconic slip-and-slide on July 17, Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department will pull back the curtain and showcase the people behind the scenes making these events possible.

“Our staff and our community is a big part of our story,” Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Jeff Leatherman said. “So by highlighting the people that make programs happen, we’re also highlighting the uniqueness of our programs and how that contributed to the community overall.”

Dunwoody

To celebrate Dunwoody’s parks, the Parks and Recreation Department will host a “Parks and Rec Bash” on July 24 at the Brook Run Park playground, Recreation Program Leader Ian McLeod said.

The event will have vendors, a DJ, face painters and more and will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’re finally getting back to the point of post-COVID where we can start doing all these different events,” McLeod said. “It’s very exciting and we can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Alpharetta

Alpharetta will showcase Parks and Recreation staff and their stories during the month. The city also plans to engage the public through social media. Normal summer events will continue including new health and wellness focused programs.

Recreation Services Manager Christine Young said she’s looking forward to reminding residents about the importance of parks and recreation in the community, especially coming off of such a difficult year.

“We want to highlight the resiliency of parks and recreation through COVID and how they continue to provide for the health and wellness of our community through recreation,” Young said.

Johns Creek

The Recreation and Parks Department in Johns Creek is celebrating by putting recently completed projects at the forefront. On the City of Johns Creek’s social media, the department has posted a video detailing recent park projects including cricket pitch and batting cages at Shakerag Park and the opening of the Morton Road and State Bridge Road Pocket Parks, among others.