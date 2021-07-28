Local coach finalist for Special Olympics Coach of the Year in North America

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For most parents, a child’s extracurriculars have little impact on their day-to-day, but for Marty Jelleme, his daughter’s after-school programs changed his life.

Randi was a Junior Civitan at Johns Creek High School when she became involved with the Special K’s.

The Special K’s are a group of athletes with special needs, their coaches and partners, like Randi, from more than a dozen cities in North Fulton County. Partners are volunteers without special needs who play alongside the athletes.

The Special K’s play sports ranging from bocce ball to cycling. Randi played on the basketball team with the athletes while her father often drove them to matches.

Not long after she joined, Randi’s coach, Chris Bray, asked Jelleme to join the organization as an assistant coach.

“And that was the start of our Special K’s career,” Jelleme said. “The soccer came after.”

In 2015, Randi suffered a concussion and could no longer play competitive soccer. Not ready to hang up her cleats entirely, she asked her father to coach a new soccer team with the Special K’s.

After coaching his first practice, he was hooked, and it turned out the love was reciprocated. Jelleme won Special Olympics Coach of the Year in Georgia in 2020. This year, he was a top-three finalist for Special Olympics Coach of the Year in North America which spans 23 countries and 147,000 coaches.

“I never thought that I’d even be considered,” Jelleme said. “You know, the funny part is, I haven’t really thought about it because we’ve been so busy planning things and trying to move the needle that I haven’t really thought, ‘Wow, you know in all of North America I am the third highest vote-getter.’ That’s pretty impressive.”

Players appreciate the coach

To his players and their families, the honor could not go to anyone more deserving.

“It’s just this unique community that he has fostered and built to give people with special abilities that opportunity to have friendship and extended family,” Special K’s board member and athlete parent Stephanie Robinson said. “It’s just his genuine traits that make him such a great leader in our organization which is why he’s so deserving of that award.”

Before Robinson and her daughters became involved with the Special K’s, they were family friends of the Jelleme’s. Randi and Robinson’s daughter, Sophie, played club soccer together in high school, so the parents shared regular sideline conversations.

One night, Robinson and her daughter Kelly were buying tickets to watch Sophie play when MJ Jelleme, Jelleme’s wife, invited Kelly to join their new Special K’s soccer team.

“Kelly went to that first soccer practice, and we’ve never looked back,” Robinson said. “Kelly will tell you it saved her life.”

Kelly went on to write a letter nominating Jelleme for the coaching award.

“I want to tell you how Coach Marty is,” Kelly said in the letter. “He is kind and cares about every one of the Special K’s. He will help us no matter what. If we need someone to talk to, I can count on him. He pushes us to do better and is so great. I really hope you can meet Coach Marty one day and you will feel how much he loves you.”

Spotlight on soccer

The first few soccer seasons, the team blew up in popularity. So much so, that the soccer program is branching off under Jelleme’s leadership into its own entity called North Fulton United. Now, instead of just practicing for the Special Olympic games, athletes and partners compete in a league of their own, playing around 10 league-games each season.

Unlike many teams, momentum was not lost during the past year. Jelleme and the other coaches led video workouts most weeks, making sure to have at least one Zoom call per month. It wasn’t all business, though. They also hosted dress-up theme nights to keep teammates engaged.

A couple years ago, the North Fulton United team was invited to play at Mercedes Benz Stadium to compete against Atlanta United’s Unified soccer team in an exhibition-style competition.

“They called us up because we were the only other local soccer team and said, ‘Hey, why don’t you bring your team up. Come play ours and maybe you’ll get to meet some players,’ which we did,” Jelleme said.

+2 Unified soccer team shines on national stage Athletes from North Fulton recently returned home with a bronze medal after excelling on the national stage.

After the matches, several of Jelleme’s athletes were asked to join the Atlanta United Unified Team, “and at the same time, they approached me to ask if I would be a coach for them,” Jelleme said.

Unlike North Fulton United, the Atlanta unified team is a national team. They compete all over the country and are not solely driven by the goal of competing in the Special Olympics, though they still may choose to compete.

More on his plate

In addition to his full-time job, Jelleme now serves as a co-coach for the Atlanta United Unified Team and as Director of North Fulton United. His favorite part of coaching athletes with special abilities and what motivates him, he said, is witnessing their growth.

“So, you’ll start out with a kid who, let’s say the first game or the first practice of the year basically stands there. Nothing else,” Jelleme said. “A lot of times it’s really quick, you go three or four weeks and you’re like, ‘I’m not getting anywhere.’ And then all of a sudden, the next week, the kid walks out there, takes the ball and engages with the partner, and makes a huge leap forward. That’s the part that’s just amazing.”

The other part he loves is the interaction between the athletes with and without disabilities.

“The kids without disabilities get just as much out of it as the kids with disabilities because they realize that they’re their peers,” Jelleme said.

Jelleme’s wife MJ shares this passion.

“If we’re ever going to get to inclusion, which is the goal, then we’ve got to plant the seeds of acceptance early,” MJ said.

Running the programs takes a village, and the Special K’s and North Fulton United have a village in Johns Creek. The Parks Department and the Police Department have been supporters of the programs for years, Jelleme said.

Space remains an issue

North Fulton United typically practices at the fields in Newtown Park, while the other Special K’s sports teams use areas all over the city and surrounding areas.

Track and field use Johns Creek High School’s facilities, the swim team practiced at Chastain Park, the running club often meets at the Alpharetta Greenway, and the basketball team practices at Centennial High School.

“The hardest thing is always space because we don’t charge anything, so everybody plays for free,” Jelleme said. “So, it’s not like we have a ton of cash to go out and rent space everywhere, so we’re usually looking for donations and that’s all really difficult.”

Right now, they’re supported entirely by volunteers and donations. The Johns Creek Police Department is a major fundraiser, but the program is also supported by a number of secret donors as well as grassroots funding and donations.

Jelleme estimates the reach of the programs to be in the thousands, including the families of the athletes and coaches.

A bucket list item for North Fulton United: their own field for special ability soccer. He hopes that, down the line, when it’s finally time for him to step away, he’ll be able gift a field to the next league director.

Until then, they’ll keep accepting donations in order to keep providing these programs to the community.

For more information on North Fulton United or to donate, contact jelleme@att.net or visit the group’s Facebook page.