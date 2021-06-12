Local cities outline times yard work is permitted

NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people mostly at home over the last 16 months, and for many, the time at home has spurred an added focus on maintaining their lawns. However, there are some regulations in place on when this work can be done.
Most Metro Atlanta cities have designated specific times in which yardwork and the use of loud machinery is permitted to ensure safety and promote quality of life.
Below is a breakdown of each local jurisdiction’s laws and ordinances related to residential lawn mowing and yard work.
Alpharetta
Unlike some of its neighbors, Alpharetta does not currently have any residential time restrictions or noise ordinances in place for general yard work. According to the city’s Property Maintenance Code, lawns must remain under 12 inches in length. This regulation is kept to ensure a modest appearance for all residential property.
Milton
While Milton enforces time and noise restrictions, the hours of operation are flexible. For residents, lawn maintenance machinery is permitted from 7:30 a.m. to sunset Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to sunset on weekends and federal holidays. Although there is no mandate on the length lawns must be kept, residents are asked to maintain their property and keep it in a clean, safe, and sanitary conditions.
Roswell
Roswell’s extended hours for landscaping work allow lawn maintenance and machinery to operate daily between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. A clean appearance is recommended for all residents with yard waste to be placed at their curb by 8 a.m. on waste collection days. Branches and tree limbs must not exceed four feet in length or weight more than 50 pounds.
Johns Creek
Johns Creek does not consider noise from landscaping and yard maintenance equipment to be a sound nuisance unless operating during the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays, before 8 a.m. on Saturdays and before 10 a.m. on Sundays for all residential properties. Like Roswell, landscaping is permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. during the average work week. Weekend hours vary from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. A maintained and clean appearance is recommended.
Dunwoody
Dunwoody is more specific on yard regulations. Grass and weeds cannot exceed 10-inches in height. The removal of all weeds and trash from the property is always a requirement. Lawn maintenance requiring motorized equipment for contractors and residents can operate between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Landscaping work is not permitted on Sundays or federal holidays.
Cumming
The City of Cumming does not currently have any property maintenance ordinances in place. This means that property appearance is left to the better judgment of the owner, unless otherwise instructed. There are time restrictions set on the use of landscape maintenance and motorized devices such as leaf blowers, lawn mowers, or chain saws. Machinery is to be used between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is otherwise considered a noise violation.
For more information about city laws, regulations, and ordinances, visit their official websites.
