Local charities and teachers receive grants

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation has awarded over $38,000 to 10 local charities and 12 teacher projects.
The funds were generated in part from cooperative members who participate in Sawnee EMC’s Operation Round Up Program each month. The program allows participating members to round up their electric bill to the next dollar, which is then directed into the foundation. On average, participating members contribute about $6 per year.
The charitable organizations receiving funds are:
• Dawson County Wee Books Program
• Georgia Stopping Pet Overpopulation Together Society
• There’s Hope for the Hungry
• Families of Children Under Stress
• Mentor Me North Georgia
• North Fulton Community Charities
• No Longer Bound
• Ferst Readers
• Habitat for Humanity North Central Georgia
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.
Teachers receiving “Bright Ideas” grants are:
• Blacks Mill Elementary School - Kelley Reeves
• Dawson County Middle School - Allison Speece
• Whitlow Elementary School - Kaycee Westbrook
• Cumming Elementary School - Kristin Lively, Ms. Laura Miranda, Ms. Jessica Schak and Ms. Kelly Hiller
• Chestatee Elementary School - Erin Drane
• East Forsyth High School - Kelley Grogan and Mr. Mike Yeager
• Daves Creek Elementary School - Ashley Parker
• Haw Creek Elementary School - Melissa Keel
To learn more about Sawnee EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up Program and the Foundation, visit sawnee.com/oru. For 501 (c)(3) or 501 (c)(4) organizations or local teachers interested in applying for a grant visit sawnee.com/foundation-round-up.
Questions can be directed to Director of External Affairs Cindy Badgett at 678-455-1399 or via email cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.