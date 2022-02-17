‘Life under the stars’: Alpharettans celebrate Iskra Stoyanova’s life

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Not all those who wander are lost.
More than three dozen Alpharettans gathered at Bagel Boys Cafe on Haynes Bridge Road Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Iskra Stoyanova, a woman who they had all come to know and love. Stoyanova died on Jan. 27 at 74 years old.
Originally from Bulgaria, Stoyanova did not have a permanent home, but community members emphasized that it was not for lack of ability. She chose to live outdoors, finding more fulfillment in friendship and community than in material possessions.
“Iskra chose to live her life under the stars,” said Alpharetta resident Paula Wright, who had taken Stoyanova into her home just before she died.
Wright was thankful that Stoyanova did not pass away outside on her own, and that she had gotten the opportunity to video chat with her daughter, Rayna Bagdzhiyska, hours before she died.
Humble beginnings
Stoyanova was born in 1947 in Burgas, a seaside city in Bulgaria. She loved the ocean during her childhood, even participating in swimming competitions in the open waters. Her family later moved to Varna, where Stoyanova attended a specialized high school and studied chemistry. She continued to study chemistry and physics at a university in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital.
Stoyanova spent much of the 1970s hitchhiking across Bulgaria, embracing a love of travel. She met her husband while hitchhiking, and the two later settled in the small town of Dalgopol, where she worked as a teacher.
Bagdzhiyska said some of her first memories are of her and her mother walking through apple orchards in Dalgopol. The family then moved to Sofia, where Stoyanova worked as a chemist.
Bagdzhiyska described her mother’s love for adventure. Stoyanova learned to ski at 47 years old, after making a deal with her daughter: Bagdzhiyska would teach her mother to ski if her mother bought her a snowboard. Bagdzhiyska now works as a ski and snowboard instructor in Switzerland.
“Being on the mountain gave her so much strength and purpose,” Bagdzhiyska said. “She was on the mountain every day, sometimes hiking with her skis, because we had no money for lift tickets. It was an achievement she was proud of, and always looking forward to.”
Bagdzhiyska said coming to the U.S. was one of her mother’s biggest dreams, and that dream came true when Stoyanova was 53 and was chosen in the green card lottery. Her first step in the U.S. was in Atlanta. She traveled between the U.S. and Europe, visiting her daughter often.
Between two worlds
Stoyanova worked a variety of jobs during her time in the U.S., from medical work to a job at Publix. Bagdzhiyska did not know much about her mother’s life in America, but said she loved all the people she met. She said Stoyanova never could have found such a strong sense of community in Bulgaria.
Alpharettans described Stoyanova as one of the kindest and most selfless people they’d ever met, loving to talk and spend time with them. She gave advice, listened to others’ problems and never lamented her own.
“She never asked for anything but always gave,” said Kishma Anthony, who attended the memorial service at Bagel Boys. “She gave love, encouragement, compliments and even advice. She was a beautiful soul, and I truly loved her.”
John Lamb owns Bagel Boys Cafe and had become good friends with Stoyanova. She would often stay outside the restaurant and was a regular customer. He recalled times when Stoyanova would take it upon herself to help clean up inside and outside the cafe — despite him never asking.
St. Mary of Egypt Orthodox Church will hold a funeral service for Stoyanova Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members are welcome to attend. Bagdzhiyska will be coming from Europe to attend the service.
Bagdzhiyska said she was thankful so many Alpharettans had positive memories of her mother, and asks community members to share their favorite memories of Stoyanova with her by sending them to iskra.l.stoyanova@gmail.com. The community is also accepting canned food and monetary donations to North Fulton Community Charities or St. Mary of Egypt in Stoyanova’s name.