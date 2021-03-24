ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The North Fulton Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. Leadership North Fulton Class of 2021 recently built and delivered 20 handmade student desks to Hembree Springs Elementary School to aid in virtual learning.
The Class of 2021 chose the project as its service project to benefit local students who do not have their own space for virtual learning.
“We started brainstorming what would make the most impact during such a unique year to be in a leadership class,” said Kiran Fatania, City of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department Financial Coordinator. “After hearing from local teachers that kids needed space to learn, we decided that the Study Buddies Desk Program was the best idea.”
The desks were delivered to Hembree Springs Elementary with gift cards for school supplies and personal notes from the class. All materials were donated by Taylor Morrison.
“Hembree Springs Elementary School is excited to be the recipient of these wonderful desks and chairs,” Beth Dilworth, Title 1 parent liaison at Hembree Springs, said. “As a Title 1 school, we are always looking for ways to help support our families and encourage students to be more successful in the classroom. These desks will help students have a designated place to study and keep themselves organized at home. Along with the donation of these desks from Leadership North Fulton, we also received school supplies and accessories that will make it possible for students to complete assignments at home.”
The 2021 LNF Class will continue to meet monthly until graduation in June 2021. The GNFCC is currently recruiting applicants for the class of 2021-2022. Online applications can be found at leadershipnorthfulton.com, and the application deadline is April 1.
