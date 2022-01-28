King's Ridge buys 19.5 acres off Cogburn Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — King’s Ridge Christian School is taking steps to keep student-athletes from having to travel off-campus to other courts and fields in the community.

In December, King’s Ridge used funds from its Be Bold capital campaign to purchase the final two pieces of contiguous property next to the school’s campus off Bethany Bend. The campaign is part of an effort to raise money for campus improvements that are not part of its annual operating budget.

King’s Ridge Director of Advancement Sharon Hurst said the purchase includes the former 17-acre Roadrunner baseball complex on Cogburn Road for $2.2 million as well as another 2 acres from the Founding Faith Worship Center for $400,000.

The properties will be used to build additional varsity softball and middle school baseball fields, a new varsity baseball field, six tennis courts, state-of-the-art turf for the existing soccer field and a cross-country course.

While the expansion has been two years in the making, Hurst said the school had been interested in acquiring the Roadrunner property for nearly 10 years. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that a donor stepped up to bring the goal to fruition, and just as the school was about to close on the property, the contiguous parcel of land went up for sale. Again, Hurst said, donors stepped up.

Collectively, the King’s Ridge purchase adds 19.5 acres to the campus, expanding its overall footprint to more than 90 acres so that it no longer needs to rent courts and fields from cities like Milton and Alpharetta for practices and events.

Recreation land in those cities has been in high demand in recent years. Milton has spent more than $20 million in the past three years to acquire more than 400 acres of passive park land through its Greenspace Bond, which has freed up other money to buy ready-made athletic fields.

In November, Alpharetta residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $29.5 million bond that will pay to refurbish more than half a dozen parks and further develop the city’s Alpha Loop linear park.

King’s Ridge Head of School Jeff Williams said he’s looking forward to the opportunities the purchase will provide to the entire “King’s Ridge family.”

The Be Bold campaign will also help to fund the completion of the third floor of the Upper School Wing, which will add nine classrooms for students in grades nine through 12, as well as a school-wide campus master plan redesign for a new middle school and fine arts facility. The campaign covers the annual fund for the current school year and next year.

To date, the Be Bold capital campaign has raised $4.6 million of its $9.6 million goal. The public phase of giving will culminate in a black-tie gala March 26.

For more information about the Be Bold capital campaign or to donate, visit KingsRidgeCS.org/giving.