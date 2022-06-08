King and Queen towers will turn orange for World FSHD Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Atlanta’s iconic, 34-story King and Queen towers at the Concourse in Sandy Springs will be illuminated orange June 20 to mark the seventh annual World FSHD Day.
The lighting was organized by the Atlanta Chapter of The FSHD Society, the world’s largest research-focused patient organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. The Society’s Atlanta Chapter was organized by Dunwoody entrepreneur Jack Gerblick in 2018. Gerblick was diagnosed with FSHD 31 years ago and started the Atlanta Chapter because he wanted to be a part of the journey to find a cure.
“The buildings are a prime focal point for the North Atlanta perimeter, Sandy Springs, and Dunwoody areas,” said Christiane Wyckoff, whose daughter, Carden, has FSHD. “We’re so grateful to the people at King and Queen building management for recognizing the need and helping promote awareness in a positive way for FSHD.”
On World FSHD Day, the FSHD Society and other FSHD advocacy groups around the world will ask individuals with FSHD, their families, and supporters to raise awareness of the debilitating, genetic muscle-weakening condition, which affects nearly one million people around the world. There is no treatment to slow or cure FSHD, but one clinical trial is currently under way, and a second is slated to begin later this year.
In addition to lighting up public landmarks on World FSHD Day, supporters are asked to post photos of themselves on social media using an orange slice in place of their smile with the hashtag #WorldFSHDDay.
The campaign is designed to stand out on social media by combining the event’s official color, bright orange, with an eye-catching image representing a symptom experienced by many patients—loss of the ability to smile.
“It’s a slow disease that gradually robs people of muscle in their face, shoulders and upper body. It takes things away like being able to get dishes down from the top shelf, wash your hair, the ability to smile and other activities most people take for granted,” Gerblick explained. “For many of us, it progresses to legs and feet, like mine has, and begins to weaken and kill those muscles.”
For more information and to contribute to the research effort, visit fshsociety.org/what-is-fshd/.