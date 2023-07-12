King and Queen buildings glow for Muscular Dystrophy Day

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The iconic King and Queen towers at the Concourse in Sandy Springs were illuminated orange June 20 in honor of the 8th annual World FSH Muscular Dystrophy Day.
Officials said the Atlanta Chapter of the FSHD Society, the world’s largest research-focused patient organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, organized the lighting.
“The buildings are a prime focal point for the North Atlanta Perimeter, Sandy Springs, and Dunwoody areas,” said Christiane Wyckoff, whose daughter, Carden, has FSHD. “We’re so grateful to the people at King and Queen building management for recognizing the need and helping promote awareness in a positive way for FSHD.”
On World FSHD Day, advocacy groups ask community members to raise awareness and support for people suffering from the debilitating, genetic muscle-weakening condition, which affects nearly a million people worldwide.
In addition to the building lighting, supporters are asked each year to post photos on social media “using an orange slice in place of their smile” to draw attention to a symptom experienced by many people suffering from FSHD — loss of the ability to smile.
“It’s a slow disease that gradually robs people of muscle in their face, shoulders and upper body,” Atlanta FSHD Chapter Founder Jack Gerblick said. “It takes things away like being able to get dishes down from the top shelf, wash your hair, the ability to smile and other activities most people take for granted.”
For more information about the Atlanta Chapter of the FSHD Society visit www.fshdsociety.org/connect/local-chapters/atlanta-chapter.