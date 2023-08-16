Keep North Fulton Beautiful names new executive director

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Keep North Fulton Beautiful announced Ryder Leary as its new executive director, who brings 16 years of experience from his time at the YMCA.
Leary will oversee all operations and community relations for Keep North Fulton Beautiful (KNFB), an environmental nonprofit that provides education and conservation programs to the communities of Johns Creek and Sandy Springs. The organization also operates the Sandy Springs Recycling Center on Morgan Falls Road.
Leary has made significant contributions to various YMCA chapters, according to the KNFB, including the YMCA of Central Florida and the YMCA of Florida's First Coast.
For the past six years, Leary has been an integral part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, the organization said, where his dedication to its mission and expertise in fundraising has supported numerous programs and initiatives promoting healthy living and social responsibility.
Born and raised in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Leary developed a deep appreciation for nature and the environment from a young age and is a proud graduate of the University of Florida, where he earned his degree.