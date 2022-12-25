Keep Forsyth Beautiful plans tree recycling program

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Once the holiday festivities are said and done, you might wonder to yourself, “What on earth should I do with my old Christmas tree?”
But before you try to grind it up for mulch with the coffee grinder or set your yard on fire with a good old fashioned Christmas tree bonfire, you might want to consider the annual Keep Forsyth County Beautiful “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
Held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 28 at locations throughout Forsyth County, Bring One for the Chipper will give county residents a no-stress way to dispose of their old Christmas tree in an economical, environmentally friendly way.
“Forsyth County has recycled well over 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the Bring One for the Chipper program in 1994,” Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright said. “All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year.”
Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Vickery Creek Elementary School - Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center – Dec. 27 through Jan. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center – Dec. 27 through Jan. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center – Dec. 27 through Jan. 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Home Depot stores at 1000 Market Place Blvd and Peachtree Parkway – Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All three county recycling centers are closed on Sunday and will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday. The centers will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Wood chips made from the recycled trees will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis to county residents at Coal Mountain Park throughout the event, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful officials said.
For more information about Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the Christmas tree recycling program, visit keepforsythcountybeautiful.org or call 770-205-4573.