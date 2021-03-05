JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – The Johns Creek High School varsity, junior varsity, and Jr. Gladiator Girls Lacrosse teams will host the third annual community event, Lace Up with LAX, dedicated to donating shoes to Soles for Souls. The event is Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 5:55 P.M. at Johns Creek High School.
Johns Creek High School is participating in Lace Up With LAX. This lacrosse game involves lacrosse players, coaches, spectators and the community donating and bringing new pairs of shoes for children who are in need to the game. The mission of this national nonprofit organization is to define the legacy of our players off the field by helping end homelessness one step at a time.”
Since Lace Up With LAX’s inception in 2013, over 2000 pairs of NEW shoes have been donated to homeless shelters throughout the United States.
The original project began in 2013 with a single school, Pope High School. Since inception, the Lace Up With LAX model has spread to over 100 teams in high schools, colleges, universities and independent lacrosse programs in the United States, Canada and England mostly by word of mouth or through their website, laceupwithlax.org.
Johns Creek High School’s Lace Up With LAX event is open to the public.
For more information, please see visit our website: http://www.jrgladiatorslax.org/lace-up-with-lax/ and https://johnscreekathletics.org/
