Johns Creek rotary clubs commemorate Patriot Day

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — More than 100 people listened to Kenneth Marchello, retired police officer with the New York Police Department, share his experience at ground zero during 9/11.
“It seems like it was yesterday,” Marchello said, at the Patriot Day program Sept. 11.
The early morning program, hosted by the rotary clubs of Johns Creek and Johns Creek North Fulton, took place at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park. Rotary club presidents Rory Robichaux and Arthur Holst as well as Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry welcomed guests.
Behind the speakers, a screen showed the names of the 2,977 people who died from the terrorist attacks.
At the event, the Johns Creek Veterans Association Color Guard posted the colors. There were also musical interludes with performances by Canjinjjing Cui, a faculty member of William Pu Music Academy, and the Autrey Middle School Choir.
Georgia Public Broadcasting journalist Donna Lowry interviewed Marchello, asking him to describe his experience of 9/11 for the audience. He was 25 at the time of the attacks, the beginning of a 20-year career with the NYPD. Marchello retired in 2018.
“I remember where I was, the conversations, the people, the faces,” Marchello said. “Today just totally slows down.”
Marchello was in the Midtown Tunnel, on his way to Manhattan, when he realized how serious the situation was. One man had signed the cross as a blessing to those who were about to enter the scene, he said.
When he arrived, Marchello recalled grabbing a man covered in blood, a security guard in one of the two World Trade Center towers, and throwing him in the van with himself and other police officers.
“And then the tower started coming down, the second tower … the North Tower,” Marchello said.
Soon after, he said his lieutenant demanded that they get out of the van. The group started running down the street to escape the smoke and dust.
“We honestly believed that the dust was going to take the air out, we were going to suffocate to death,” Marchello said.
Among the lives lost that day was Marchello’s friend from high school, a 24-year-old paramedic with the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
Lowry asked Marchello what he hoped other people could glean from his experience.
“I’d rather see more young people know about it, so that it never happens again,” Marchello said. “... Tell the kids what happened, not the bad parts of it but what people did to save humanity.”