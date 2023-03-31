Johns Creek, Roswell honor Vietnam veterans

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Georgia veterans packed into Newtown Park in Johns Creek March 30 for a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony at the “Wall That Heals.”
The ceremony, sponsored by the Johns Creek Veterans Association and the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association honored those who served in the Vietnam War. It was held at the “Wall That Heals,” a half-scale size version of the permanent Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The 254-foot wall displays names of the tens of thousands of U.S. military members who died in the war. It was originally part of a traveling exhibit, before Johns Creek bought the wall to display permanently in 2017.
The hour-long ceremony with remarks from various veterans took place in front of the wall.
“This was about recognizing the service of Vietnam veterans during a time when that service was not appreciated by many of their fellow citizens,” Vietnam veteran Col. Skip Bell said.
Bell, president of the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association, said veterans came far and wide to attend the Johns Creek ceremony.
“We’re very enthusiastic about this place and to hold a ceremony like this (here) because it’s such a special place,” Bell said.
The ceremony opened with remarks from Bell, a presentation of the colors by the Johns Creek Veterans Association Color Guard and the National Anthem.
Vietnam Army veteran Capt. Thomas Yearian then read excerpts of former President Barack Obama’s 2012 speech on the Vietnam War, which reflected on the negative treatment Vietnam veterans received from the public after the war.
Army veteran Roger Wise, Jr. said Vietnam veterans were discouraged from even displaying their military service.
“Many came back from Vietnam and were told to not wear their uniforms at the airport,” Wise said. “If you do wear your uniform in the airport, you’re going to be harassed.”
Vietnam Army veteran Col. Doug Middleton reminisced on his time in Vietnam. He talked about his time in battle as well as the mundane moments of military service.
“This is my Vietnam story, and I expect in many ways it was similar to most of our Vietnam veterans,” Middleton said. “Days and hours of sheer boredom interspersed with moments of sheer terror.”
After remarks, the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association laid a wreath at the wall. Attendees then placed poppies on the wall, a symbol of respect and remembrance for those who died in the war.
Meanwhile, in Roswell, the city held a brief morning ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans at the Faces of War Memorial on Roswell City Hall Grounds.
The Roswell ceremony opened with a brass performance of the National Anthem by the Roswell High School Jazz Ensemble and the Pledge of Allegiance led by local Boy Scout Oakley Barker.
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson delivered brief remarks to honor Vietnam veterans.
“Service for our country means they deserve nothing but the best support possible, from access to medical care and disability benefits to opportunities for education and employment,” Wilson said.
The mayor said it was a “small amend” to show gratitude for Vietnam veterans, because they were not thanked and celebrated when they came home from their service.
Mayor Wilson and the Roswell City Council then laid a wreath at the memorial and had a moment of silence. The ceremony ended with a performance of “Taps” from Roswell High School student Harris Newbold.