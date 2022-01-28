Johns Creek resident calls shots for Olympics production

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide tune into the Beijing Winter Olympics Feb. 4, Johns Creek resident Bob Lanning will be in a control room in Stamford, Connecticut, calling the shots.
Six-time Emmy Award winning Lanning is leading the production of “Friends & Family,” a recurring segment in NBC’s broadcast of the Olympics that highlights the athlete’s support systems and backgrounds.
The segments interlace coverage from athletes’ family homes, practice facilities and viewing parties with footage of the competitions. Instead of watching athletes medal, then seeing their parents celebrating in the stands, viewers see footage of the families in their living rooms jumping for joy with loved ones.
“Friends & Family” originated out of necessity prior to the first COVID-19-stricken Olympics in Tokyo last year when international spectators were barred. It is returning for the games in Beijing.
While organizers of the Beijing Games have announced that limited numbers of “selected” spectators will be present at the competitions, no fans from out of the country will be allowed to attend. As a result, NBC decided to bring back the successful “Friends & Family” segment with Lanning at the helm.
Beyond inviting the many millions of Olympics viewers into athletes’ homes and communities, NBC also set up something called “mix zones” near competition areas. The zones have an announcer and a camera for interviews, but they also have monitors where the athletes can see and talk to their families in real time, right after the competition.
“Caleb Dressel, who competed and won the gold medal [in the 100-meter freestyle] gets out of the pool and walks over to the mix zone,” Lanning said. “So, this is two minutes after he just won the gold medal, we connected him to his parents and his wife… and he’s crying and she’s crying, and you never would have had that.”
For athletes who couldn’t stop by the mix zones, Lanning recorded family members’ messages to share on social media for the Olympians to watch after they returned to the Olympic Village.
The Tokyo Olympics, like much of the pandemic, were marked by their isolation. In preparation for the games, athletes and coaches had to quarantine and were required to spend weeks away from family, making their virtual interactions that much more special.
“We were able to make it much more intimate through ‘Friends & Family’ than it might have been if we had fans in the stands,” Lanning said.
Prior to the games, producers and NBC staff spent weeks compiling a list of hundreds of athletes, contacting families and providing equipment to spin a web of coverage that pulled “Friends & Family” together, Lanning said. The same process will be used for the Games this year.
Video feeds from watch parties all over the country were first funneled through a waiting room facilitated by a company called LTN in Kansas City, then sent to Lanning’s control room in Stamford. From there, Lanning cherry picked the visuals based on competition schedules and sent the feeds all the way to Tokyo, crossing at least 15 time zones in seconds.
One of the segments Lanning is most proud of surrounded American swimmer Lydia Jacoby. At 17 years old, Jacoby was the first Alaskan swimmer to ever make it to the Olympics, but she was not expected to run the gamut.
NBC producers decided to tell Jacoby’s story on “Friends & Family” and placed cameras at her community’s watch party in Seward, Alaska.
“All of the people in the town were in the railroad station, and they put the swimming up on the big board,” Lanning said. “And then, not only does she medal, but she upsets the two people who were expected to win gold and silver and she wins the gold. The place goes absolutely nuts with screaming and yelling, and I was very proud that night.”
NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico called it “the shot of the Olympics so far.”
After the success of “Friends & Family” in Tokyo, NBC asked Lanning to return for the sequel.
For the entirety of the games, from Feb. 4-20, Lanning will work the 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift in Stamford, providing American primetime coverage for NBC, but he’s not daunted by the schedule.
This is Lanning’s 14th time working the Olympic Games. His first was in Munich in 1972. His passions for sports and visual storytelling have taken him across the globe to almost every continent, Lanning said, with stops in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, Red Square in Moscow, South Africa and Sarajevo, to name a few.
But he’s called Johns Creek home for 18 years.
After almost 50 years working with major broadcasting networks like NBC and ABC, Lanning still doesn’t think he will ever fully retire.
“I love what I do. There’s still something about someone saying, ‘Five to air, four, three, two, one,’ and knowing that you’re being seen by 300 million people,” Lanning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.