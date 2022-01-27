Johns Creek High School student honored for writing Best Play in state competition

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek High School sophomore Vin Rountree’s play, “Jailbird,” has been named Best Play by the Georgia State Thespian Conference in the organization’s annual statewide writing competition.
Rountree received a perfect score from all three judges.
A live, staged reading will be held at this year’s state conference in February. The annual conference draws thousands of participants from across the region. The award automatically qualifies Vin for the international festival.
“This is a real honor,” said Rountree. “Recognition for doing something I love to do makes this even more special. Creative writing brings ideas and characters to life. I deeply appreciate my teachers at Johns Creek High School who have taught me how to structure creative energy and ideas.”
Johns Creek High School Principal Chris Shearer congratulated Rountree with a mention in a schoolwide email, saying “This is a HUGE honor.”
The 2022 Georgia State Thespian Conference annual conference, “ThesCon,” is routinely attended by thousands of students and participants. This year’s ThesCon will be Feb. 3-5 in Columbus, Georgia.
For more information on the annual conference or GSTC, go to:
https://gathespians.org/THESCON/
