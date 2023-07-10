Johns Creek celebrates Juneteenth

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — More than 3,000 visitors attended the Juneteenth celebration at Newtown Park June 17, commemorating the emancipation of the country’s enslaved Black Americans.
Held from 3-9 p.m. at the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater, the event featured a gospel choir, storytelling, violin, a step routine, rap, spoken word and jazz. There was also a fish fry and barbecue, vendors selling crafts and other products as well as kids’ activities.
“I could not be more proud of our Johns Creek community,” Mayor John Bradberry said on the city’s Facebook post. “Thank you to all the resident volunteers that guided this event to the success that it was. Unity - Peace - Freedom. Happy Juneteenth!”
The special gathering also included a book fair, featuring several local Black authors whose works cover a variety of topics. sharon-vanessa horton-pellom was one, selling her work.
“We live a culture of trying to find truth in all of this, so we can be at peace,” horton-pellom said. “And, that has never been found … So, we enjoy getting together and knowing who we are, reminding us who we are, and just enjoying each other because we have so many talents.”
She developed coursework for her newest book, “AWAKE!: The Creator/she/he,” which is about the need to research information within deceptive times. While Juneteenth signifies the freeing of Black Americans from physical slavery, horton-pellom said “AWAKE!” is about the “slavery of the mind.”
“People don't read, and they don't research,” she said. “They just go along with the group.”
The book’s precursor, “He Lives: A living testimony,” was named after her father’s last words, what she had come to see as a testament to spirituality. Both books were available at the event and stem from horton-pellom’s journey following his death.
“I started living my life,” horton-pellom said. “I started seeing how the Creator, what I call him, shows up and shows out in our lives, and leads, guides and directs all things if we just have that connection with him.”