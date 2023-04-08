Jewish Family and Career Services launches ‘Be Well’ Atlanta initiative

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Jewish Family and Career Services received a $500,000 matching grant from the Zalik Foundation to help address the growing teen mental health needs through a new Jewish Atlanta mental health and wellness program.
The national “Be Well” initiative was developed through a collaboration of the Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies and Jewish Federation of North America. A roadmap was created to develop the program in select cities, and the Horwitz-Zusman Child & Family Center of Jewish Family and Career Services was selected to lead the initiative in Atlanta.
The funds, secured through the Atlanta Jewish Funder Collaborative led by the Atlanta Jewish Foundation, will be used to support Jewish youth facing mental health challenges as well as those that care for them.
The initiative will focus on the needs of young adults ages 12 to 26, to help them thrive through training, consulting and mobilizing networks of care for positive youth development and overall well-being.
Funding will provide for two professionals and will support connecting the community to services. In addition, strategies will be developed to best address wait lists and increase capacity, such as expanding therapeutic models, resiliency-building programs and payment options.
For more information on how to support the “Be Well” initiative, contact Atlanta Jewish Foundation Chief Foundation Officer Jori Mendel at jmendel@jewishatlanta.org.