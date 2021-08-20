Inspiration takes root with local flower farmer

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A movie mishap spurred Wills LaCrosse’s new dream. An engineer by trade, LaCrosse now imagines opening his own perfumery with fragrances extracted from flowers he grows himself.
Date night with his sweetheart, Annette Winchester, went awry one evening when a film he picked for her enjoyment turned out to be the story of a serial killer. Between graphic scenes, he admired the scenic flower fields in the movie’s setting in the south of France. It got him thinking.
The movie, “Perfume,” went into detail about the perfumery process and the industry in France; LaCrosse was enthralled.
“So, I said, ‘that would really be something, I’d like to have a flower farm,’” LaCrosse said.
In the years that followed, LaCrosse took every opportunity to see flower farms all over the world, visiting fields in the south of France and Amsterdam, among others.
Three years ago, LaCrosse finally planted his accumulated knowledge in the dirt. His friend and neighbor Rick Olsen allowed him one-third of an acre of his land to practice flower farming.
The first two years, LaCrosse struggled with deer, flooding and insect pests, but this year, after the installation of an electric fence, he started to see the harvest he dreamt of.
For two weekends in August, locals made their way to his sunflower field off Buice Road to enjoy the fruits of LaCrosse’s “experimental” farm.
In previous years, LaCrosse had managed to earn some money from the sale of his flowers, but this year, he decided his labor of love could give back to the local community.
Two weeks before the field opened to the public, LaCrosse contacted the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and asked if they would like the proceeds from his flower sales in exchange for some volunteer help.
“I actually asked him — while we were out there — thinking that we would write something for the newsletter, I said, ‘How did you choose Autrey Mill’” Preserve President Lara Maltby said. “He said, ‘Honestly it was the first place that came to mind.’”
LaCrosse told Maltby that he had enjoyed the preserve and their annual secret gardens tour and he wanted the money to go to a local organization. They fit the bill.
Over the course of the two weekends, the field earned the nature preserve over $2,500.
Because Autrey Mill had already set its budget for the coming year, the money from the flower sales will fund events and activities that had been cut due to lack of revenue, including the fall and Halloween-themed event, Spooky Mill.
“It’s an unexpected boon for us,” Maltby said. “This will definitely make a bunch of things possible that we didn’t even budget for.”
This was more than a fundraiser, though, Maltby said.
“There was so much joy in the field … I said to Wills, ‘You have brought smiles to so many faces.’”
The field also served as a big draw for local wildlife, including honeybees and butterflies, Maltby said.
“One of the reasons for the decline in butterflies is that habitat is being urbanized, and to put something like this back helps immensely,” Maltby said. “So, he helped a lot more than just one little nature preserve. He was being very much consistent with our mission of making things a little bit brighter for the community around us.”
LaCrosse has big dreams for his floral future. He’s considering expanding the field and trying to plant tulips this year. One day, he says, he hopes to open a perfumery akin to the Chateau Elan winery. It would be the perfect meeting of his engineering training and his passion for flower farming.
