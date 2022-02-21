Historical society to hold Black History event on Bailey Johnson School

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society will hold an educational event Feb. 27 at St. James First United Methodist Church to explore the history of Alpharetta’s Bailey Johnson School.
The event will feature a panel of former Bailey Johnson students speaking about their school and controversies that surrounded its closure. The panel will be moderated by Karyn Greer, a CBS46 anchor and Johns Creek resident. The event is being held in conjunction with the Roswell, Johns Creek and Milton historical societies.
The Bailey Johnson School opened in 1950 as the Alpharetta Colored School, serving Black students from 1st to 12th grade. Prior to its opening, Fulton County only offered free public education to Black students up to the 7th grade.
The school was renamed the Bailey Johnson School in 1953, at the request of its first graduating class. The name commemorated Warren Johnson, a former slave and proponent of Black education, and George Bailey, an Alpharetta blacksmith who donated land for the school.
The school closed in 1967, marking the end of segregated public education in North Fulton County. Now, the school is set to be redeveloped as a 160,000 square foot office complex by Crescent Communities and Kimball Bridge Venture Partners. Plans call for the school to be turned into a modern, attractive office space while maintaining the character and respecting the history of the school.
The event at St. James will offer a sneak peek at the future of the school building. It will be held at 2 p.m.