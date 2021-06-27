Historic Milton church reopens building following tropical storm Zeta damages

MILTON, Ga. — Pastor Randall Cagle said he “cried like a baby” last October when a mighty oak smashed the fellowship building at Boiling Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Milton.
High winds from then-Tropical Storm Zeta had felled the tree, cutting the building in half.
Given the significance the church has had on his spiritual and personal life, Cagle’s reaction was understandable.
Dedicated in 1837 off Birmingham Road, Boiling Springs was the first in North Georgia to be constituted as a Primitive Baptist church.
Cagle’s grandfather served as a deacon at the church. His father was the pastor of the congregation for 20 years. Cagle said Boiling Springs was the first building his father was taken to following his birth, and it was the last he visited a week before his death.
For Cagle, it was where he has attended services all 64 years of his life. He was baptized there in 1966 and was ordained as gospel minister in 1987. After stints with other Primitive Baptist churches in the area, he was called home to serve as Boiling Springs pastor last March, just ahead of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With so much of his life invested and influenced by the church, Cagle was devastated last October when he fielded a call that a tree had fallen on the congregation’s fellowship building. And he was overcome when he saw the extensive damage the massive trunk fall had caused, practically bifurcating the structure.
But when he was approached by someone who had witnessed the damage, Cagle responded that the church would not just bounce back, it would “bounce forward.”
After months of cleanup, renovations and community action, the church’s fellowship building reopened its doors last month to continue as a hub for the local congregation. And with new amenities and finishes, it has, in Cagle’s words, bounced forward.
“We’re very blessed and we are very pleased,” Cagle said. “Everybody is excited.”
The new building, separate from the nearby worship center, will host the church’s Tuesday night Bible study and other gatherings, including an upcoming meeting of Primitive Baptist church leaders.
The renovations to the building from last October are transformative. The tree crashed through nearly the middle of the structure, which left just one major wall usable in the upgraded building. Despite the congregation’s efforts to navigate the debris, the church’s library was left exposed to the elements.
But now, there are now additional restrooms, a modern HVAC and electrical system, finishes that still smell of fresh paint, and an all-new roof, cabinets and countertops with other features.
And the tree that caused the extensive damage to the building is now a part of its structure. Pieces of the tree were taken to a local mill, and the lumber was used for the building’s steps. Another large piece serves as the mantle over the new fireplace.
Cagle said he thinks people have to make the effort, but “the Lord will make the way,” and he feels that was evident throughout the cleanup and renovation process. From small by-chance happenings, like finding a tree removal service at just the right time, adopting an expedited build schedule and the congregation unanimously agreeing to the renovation plans, Cagle said everything worked out well.
The renovations were also a part of a larger community effort. While the church’s insurance covered much of the costs, there were other aspects that required funding. Cagle said the church received several anonymous donations, and even churches outside Georgia contributed to the $45,000 additional dollars that were required to construct the new fellowship center.
Despite the emotional day when he saw a vital part of the church that has so impacted his life destroyed, Cagle is thrilled with the end result.
“We didn’t know it would be a blessing, but it has been,” Cagle said.
