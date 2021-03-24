NORTH FULTON, Ga. – Girl Scout Troop 884, based out of Roswell, Johns Creek and Alpharetta, decided to think outside of the box this cookie season and give back to those who have made education a top priority amid a tumultuous year.
The troop raised enough money through its donation side to purchase 100 boxes of cookies for teachers, support staff, bus driver, custodians and cafeteria workers at Northwood Elementary School in Roswell. The troop continue its fundraising efforts and provided cookies for all staff at Barnwell Elementary School in Johns Creek.
“I’m overwhelmed with the generosity of our community,” Kathryn White, Troop 884 co-leader said. “We promoted on social media and within five days, we had enough to give a box to each employee at two elementary schools.”
The Troop delivered the cookies on March 11, just a day before Girl Scout’s 109th anniversary.
“It makes your heart feel good,” Aubree White, a troop member said. “I like doing nice things for others. It’s what Girl Scouts is all about – being friendly, helpful, considerate and caring. We are making the world a better place.”
For more information about the donation drive, please contact Kathryn White at 770-241-2696 or girlscout884@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.